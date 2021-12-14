https://sputniknews.com/20211214/us-judge-rejects-trumps-bid-to-block-congress-from-obtaining-tax-returns-1091527400.html

US Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Block Congress From Obtaining Tax Returns

A federal judge in has rejected an attempt by former President Donald Trump to block Congress from obtaining his tax returns. The documents are sought by lawmakers aiming to investigate conflicts of interest during his presidency.

US District Judge Judge Trevor McFadden ruled that Trump was “wrong on the law” and that Congress is due “great deference” in its inquiries. However, he stayed his order by 14 days, giving Trump time to appeal - which he almost certainly will.After US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, became president in January, congressional Democrats renewed their request, and in July the US Department of Justice ordered the Treasury to comply.The Ways and Means Committee has requested six years of Trump's individual tax returns and tax returns of eight Trump-related businesses."But even if the former president is right on the facts, he is wrong on the law," the judge added. "A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference to facially valid congressional inquiries. Even the special solicitude accorded former presidents does not alter the outcome. The court will therefore dismiss the case."However, fearful of the Democrats' ultimate intent, McFadden issued them a rhetorical warning, if not a legal one."Anyone can see that publishing confidential tax information of a political rival is the type of move that will return to plague the investor. It might not be right or wise to publish the returns, but it is the chairman's right to do so. Congress has granted him this extraordinary power, and courts are loath to second-guess congressional motives or duly enacted statues. The court will not do so here and thus must dismiss the case."

