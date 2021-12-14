Registration was successful!
US Fully Prepared to Lift Sanctions Inconsistent With JCPOA Commitments - US Envoy to UN
2021-12-14T20:49+0000
2021-12-14T21:40+0000
The lifting of sanctions will allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the deal that were crucial in securing the deal in 2015. The Biden administration believes the JCPOA is the best route to limit Iran's ability to acquire a nuclear weapon. Negotiations over the deal began in 2013 and lasted 18-months before being signed in 2015. Biden was Vice President in the Obama administration during the initial negotiations. The 15-year agreement set parameters and allowed outside oversight on Iran's nuclear program. As part of the agreement, the United States and European Union lifted economic sanctions and unfroze $100 billion in Iranian assets in overseas banks. The agreement allowed for snap-back sanctions should Iran deviate from the agreed constraints on their nuclear program. In 2018, during the Trump administration, the United States left the agreement and renewed sanctions against Iran. The US's withdrawal put immediate economic pressure on Iran, which prompted their request for European assistance to limit US sanctions. Iran, due to the US's withdrawal, slowly flouted the restrictions on its nuclear program, which is what has prompted the renegotiations in 2021. Officials Reportedly Accelerating Talks in Event Vienna Talks FailWhile there is hope that once economic sanctions are lifted against Iran, restoring the JCPOA will gain momentum. Meetings held in Vienna between European counterparts and Iran have shown signs of inertia, and have the US preparing for alternative routes.If resurrecting the agreement from 2015 is impossible, the US is preparing for alternative solutions. According to US and European officials, talks over what to do should negotiations in Vienna fail have become more serious.The discussion is over what snap-back sanctions should be levied against Iran and the diplomatic stance the nations should take should talks fail. There is also a converted understanding that a unified diplomatic stance will be necessary should efforts in Vienna prove fruitless.
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/last-chance-uk-foreign-secretary-warns-time-is-running-out-for-iran-amid-nuclear-deal-talks-1091472613.html
Rodents occupying Jerusalem are shivering how their lapdog is not obeying them!
2
Fully prepared to .... but only after Iran has done everything we are demanding they must do ... including new demands we haven't made yet.
1
2
20:49 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 21:40 GMT 14.12.2021)
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's choice to become the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks as President-elect Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 24, 2020
 Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's choice to become the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks as President-elect Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 24, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
Nevin Brown
The United States is fully prepared to lift sanctions against Iran that are inconsistent with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
The lifting of sanctions will allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the deal that were crucial in securing the deal in 2015.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations, said, "We're fully prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with our JCPOA commitments, which would allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the deal."

In a UN Security meeting, Thomas-Greenfield elaborated the point, saying, "We're convinced that if Iran approaches talks in Vienna with urgency and critique, we can quickly reach and implement an understanding on mutual return."

The Biden administration believes the JCPOA is the best route to limit Iran's ability to acquire a nuclear weapon. Negotiations over the deal began in 2013 and lasted 18-months before being signed in 2015. Biden was Vice President in the Obama administration during the initial negotiations.
The 15-year agreement set parameters and allowed outside oversight on Iran's nuclear program. As part of the agreement, the United States and European Union lifted economic sanctions and unfroze $100 billion in Iranian assets in overseas banks.
The agreement allowed for snap-back sanctions should Iran deviate from the agreed constraints on their nuclear program.
In 2018, during the Trump administration, the United States left the agreement and renewed sanctions against Iran. The US's withdrawal put immediate economic pressure on Iran, which prompted their request for European assistance to limit US sanctions.
Iran, due to the US's withdrawal, slowly flouted the restrictions on its nuclear program, which is what has prompted the renegotiations in 2021.

Officials Reportedly Accelerating Talks in Event Vienna Talks Fail

While there is hope that once economic sanctions are lifted against Iran, restoring the JCPOA will gain momentum. Meetings held in Vienna between European counterparts and Iran have shown signs of inertia, and have the US preparing for alternative routes.
If resurrecting the agreement from 2015 is impossible, the US is preparing for alternative solutions. According to US and European officials, talks over what to do should negotiations in Vienna fail have become more serious.
The discussion is over what snap-back sanctions should be levied against Iran and the diplomatic stance the nations should take should talks fail. There is also a converted understanding that a unified diplomatic stance will be necessary should efforts in Vienna prove fruitless.
Rodents occupying Jerusalem are shivering how their lapdog is not obeying them!
nnewGeneration
15 December, 00:22 GMT
000000
Fully prepared to .... but only after Iran has done everything we are demanding they must do ... including new demands we haven't made yet.
TEP
15 December, 00:55 GMT
000000
