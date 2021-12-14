US Fully Prepared to Lift Sanctions Inconsistent With JCPOA Commitments - US Envoy to UN
20:49 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 21:40 GMT 14.12.2021)
The United States is fully prepared to lift sanctions against Iran that are inconsistent with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
The lifting of sanctions will allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the deal that were crucial in securing the deal in 2015.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations, said, "We're fully prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with our JCPOA commitments, which would allow Iran to receive the economic benefits of the deal."
In a UN Security meeting, Thomas-Greenfield elaborated the point, saying, "We're convinced that if Iran approaches talks in Vienna with urgency and critique, we can quickly reach and implement an understanding on mutual return."
The Biden administration believes the JCPOA is the best route to limit Iran's ability to acquire a nuclear weapon. Negotiations over the deal began in 2013 and lasted 18-months before being signed in 2015. Biden was Vice President in the Obama administration during the initial negotiations.
The 15-year agreement set parameters and allowed outside oversight on Iran's nuclear program. As part of the agreement, the United States and European Union lifted economic sanctions and unfroze $100 billion in Iranian assets in overseas banks.
The agreement allowed for snap-back sanctions should Iran deviate from the agreed constraints on their nuclear program.
In 2018, during the Trump administration, the United States left the agreement and renewed sanctions against Iran. The US's withdrawal put immediate economic pressure on Iran, which prompted their request for European assistance to limit US sanctions.
Iran, due to the US's withdrawal, slowly flouted the restrictions on its nuclear program, which is what has prompted the renegotiations in 2021.
Officials Reportedly Accelerating Talks in Event Vienna Talks Fail
While there is hope that once economic sanctions are lifted against Iran, restoring the JCPOA will gain momentum. Meetings held in Vienna between European counterparts and Iran have shown signs of inertia, and have the US preparing for alternative routes.
US and European officials have accelerated talks over what should be done if the Vienna talks fail to reach an agreement, officials tells me. "the talks on 'what to do next have become more serious" >— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) December 14, 2021
If resurrecting the agreement from 2015 is impossible, the US is preparing for alternative solutions. According to US and European officials, talks over what to do should negotiations in Vienna fail have become more serious.
The discussion is over what snap-back sanctions should be levied against Iran and the diplomatic stance the nations should take should talks fail. There is also a converted understanding that a unified diplomatic stance will be necessary should efforts in Vienna prove fruitless.