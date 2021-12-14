US Confiscates Record Number of Firearms at Airports in 2021 - TSA

Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Rattles Indonesia, Triggers Tsunami Warning
US authorities confiscated over 5,600 firearms at airport checkpoints in 2021, a 20-year record, the Transport Security Administration (TSA) spokesman Daniel Velez told Sputnik.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US authorities confiscated over 5,600 firearms at airport checkpoints in 2021, a 20-year record, the Transport Security Administration (TSA) spokesman Daniel Velez told Sputnik.
"This year, TSA officers have stopped more than 5,600 firearms at checkpoints - a 20-year record - ensuring they didn’t make it into the airport’s secure area and the passenger cabin of aircraft," Velez said Monday.
Over 85 percent of firearms were loaded, he added.
More than 1,000 firearms have been confiscated in the US airports in last 2 months, according to TSA statistics.
The previous record had been registered in 2019, when TSA agents caught at airport checkpoints almost 4,500 firearms.
