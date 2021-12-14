https://sputniknews.com/20211214/ukrainian-parliament-oks-bill-allowing-foreign-troops-partake-in-drills-in-ukraine-in-2022-1091513472.html

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops to Partake in Drills in Ukraine in 2022

Ukrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops to Partake in Drills in Ukraine in 2022

KIEV (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Parliament on Tuesday approved a bill granting admission to units of foreign armed forces to enter the territory of Ukraine in... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-14T12:07+0000

2021-12-14T12:07+0000

2021-12-14T12:25+0000

ukraine

drills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105559/11/1055591178_0:163:3063:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_8ee324b2f6ca61da756495fa17642e20.jpg

The decision was supported by 318 lawmakers, with the required minimum of 226 votes. The document is now to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.The Ukrainian president registered the bill last month.In late January, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law allowing foreign troops to enter the country to participate in this year's exercises. It was later signed by Zelensky.Ukraine bans the operation of any military formations on its territory unless it is provided for by law. The deployment of foreign military bases is also illegal in the country, so each time a special law is proposed by the president and adopted by the parliament to allow foreign forces to take part in military drills.

vot tak This is "code" to cover bringing in merc terrorists from abroad to continue the israeloamerican war on the Donbas. 0

1

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, drills