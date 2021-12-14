https://sputniknews.com/20211214/uk-to-remove-all-countries-from-covid-19-travel-red-list-on-wednesday-1091522060.html

LONDON (Sputnik) - All countries from where travel is forbidden under the UK's coronavirus restrictions will be wiped off the "red list" on Wednesday

Testing will remain in place until at least the next review in the first week of January. The transport minister added that the government could bring the curbs back any time.Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in parliament that the red list was less effective in slowing down the "incursion" of the Omicron variant from abroad now that it was spreading rapidly across the country.Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November. The World Health Organization designated it a "variant of concern" due to exceptionally high number of mutations. Despite the new wave of travel bans on Africa, the new variant has since been detected in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

