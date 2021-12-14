https://sputniknews.com/20211214/uk-police-reportedly-arrest-man-trying-to-drive-through-main-gate-of-houses-of-parliament-1091515498.html

UK Police Reportedly Arrest Man 'Trying to Drive Through Main Gate' of Houses of Parliament

A man reportedly attempted to drive into the Houses of Parliament in London via the main gate on Tuesday, The Sun has reported.

The man who tried to drive through the main gate of the Houses of Parliament is thought to have been arrested by the police, according to The Sun.The outlet referred to pictures, purportedly from the scene of the incident, allegedly showing police officers surrounding the man and handcuffing him. The alleged suspect is seen wearing grey joggers and a grey shirt, standing behind a blue Jaguar that is said to be parked directly opposite Carriage Gates.According to the report, the incident did not result in any injuries or property damage, and is not being treated as a terrorist incident.No official statement from the Metropolitan Police immediately followed the reports.

