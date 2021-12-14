Registration was successful!
Live Video: Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
UK Police Reportedly Arrest Man 'Trying to Drive Through Main Gate' of Houses of Parliament
UK Police Reportedly Arrest Man 'Trying to Drive Through Main Gate' of Houses of Parliament
A man reportedly attempted to drive into the Houses of Parliament in London via the main gate on Tuesday, The Sun has reported.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/01/1091178527_0:170:3085:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_db97207aec2bfb114a18421e209ac621.jpg
The man who tried to drive through the main gate of the Houses of Parliament is thought to have been arrested by the police, according to The Sun.The outlet referred to pictures, purportedly from the scene of the incident, allegedly showing police officers surrounding the man and handcuffing him. The alleged suspect is seen wearing grey joggers and a grey shirt, standing behind a blue Jaguar that is said to be parked directly opposite Carriage Gates.According to the report, the incident did not result in any injuries or property damage, and is not being treated as a terrorist incident.No official statement from the Metropolitan Police immediately followed the reports.
13:10 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 13:32 GMT 14.12.2021)
© DANIEL LEALBritish police officers stand on duty alongside a set of temporary gates installed at the Carriage Gates entrance to the Houses of Parliament, within the Palace of Westminster, in central London on April 12, 2017.
British police officers stand on duty alongside a set of temporary gates installed at the Carriage Gates entrance to the Houses of Parliament, within the Palace of Westminster, in central London on April 12, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© DANIEL LEAL
Daria Bedenko
A man reportedly attempted to drive into the Houses of Parliament in London via the main gate on Tuesday, The Sun has reported.
The man who tried to drive through the main gate of the Houses of Parliament is thought to have been arrested by the police, according to The Sun.
"At around midday on Tuesday, 14 December, a vehicle attempted to enter Carriage Gates, Palace of Westminster", a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told The Sun, adding that the suspect was detained "before being sectioned under the Mental Health Act".
The outlet referred to pictures, purportedly from the scene of the incident, allegedly showing police officers surrounding the man and handcuffing him.
The alleged suspect is seen wearing grey joggers and a grey shirt, standing behind a blue Jaguar that is said to be parked directly opposite Carriage Gates.
According to the report, the incident did not result in any injuries or property damage, and is not being treated as a terrorist incident.
No official statement from the Metropolitan Police immediately followed the reports.
