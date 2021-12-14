Registration was successful!
UK Helps US Prosecute Julian Assange for Challenging Imperialism
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Joe Lauria, editor of Consortium News to discuss a UK appeals court ruling that Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States despite the danger extradition poses to him, the absurd reasoning behind the court’s overturning of the previous ruling preventing Assange’s extradition, and the cruelty of the UK and the US making an example out of Assange.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.” to discuss a recent report confirming Israel’s targeting of civilians in Gaza in airstrikes conducted in May of 2021, the collaboration between politicians and pro-Zionist organizations and their complicity in human rights abuses in Palestine, and how so-called progressives fall in line with other imperialist politicians on issues of imperialism.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maria Fernandez, organizer with the DC Chapter of the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement and the Free Mutulu Now Campaign to discuss the political imprisonment of Dr. Mutulu Shakur, the contributions of Dr. Shakur to the health of overlooked working-class Black and brown communities in New York City, how the prison system continues to deny Dr. Shakur’s release despite his spotless record to make an example out of him, and why the determination to keep political prisoners in prison is an effort by the state to disconnect the current Black liberation struggle from its history.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Africana Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power” to discuss the role of the media in propagandizing against political prisoners and the importance of alternative media in combating that propaganda, how agents within the capitalist system work to cover up their complicity in the constant cycle of death and destruction they cause, and the use of accusations of bias against alternative media as mainstream outlets disseminate the approved narrative.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Jacqueline Luqman
Jacqueline Luqman
julian assange, propaganda, gaza, by any means necessary

10:27 GMT 14.12.2021
Jacqueline Luqman
Sean Blackmon
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Joe Lauria, editor of Consortium News to discuss a UK appeals court ruling that Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States despite the danger extradition poses to him, the absurd reasoning behind the court’s overturning of the previous ruling preventing Assange’s extradition, and the cruelty of the UK and the US making an example out of Assange.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.” to discuss a recent report confirming Israel’s targeting of civilians in Gaza in airstrikes conducted in May of 2021, the collaboration between politicians and pro-Zionist organizations and their complicity in human rights abuses in Palestine, and how so-called progressives fall in line with other imperialist politicians on issues of imperialism.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maria Fernandez, organizer with the DC Chapter of the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement and the Free Mutulu Now Campaign to discuss the political imprisonment of Dr. Mutulu Shakur, the contributions of Dr. Shakur to the health of overlooked working-class Black and brown communities in New York City, how the prison system continues to deny Dr. Shakur’s release despite his spotless record to make an example out of him, and why the determination to keep political prisoners in prison is an effort by the state to disconnect the current Black liberation struggle from its history.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Africana Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power” to discuss the role of the media in propagandizing against political prisoners and the importance of alternative media in combating that propaganda, how agents within the capitalist system work to cover up their complicity in the constant cycle of death and destruction they cause, and the use of accusations of bias against alternative media as mainstream outlets disseminate the approved narrative.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
