UAE Reportedly Pauses Talks With US to Buy F-35 Stealth Fighters

UAE Reportedly Pauses Talks With US to Buy F-35 Stealth Fighters

Abu Dhabi has suspended talks to buy F-35 Joint Strike Fighters from American defense contractor Lockheed Martin. 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

“The UAE has informed the US that it will suspend discussions to acquire the F-35,” an Emirati official told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, explaining that "technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions and the cost/benefit analysis" had caused them to rethink the deal.The official added that the US “remains the UAE’s preferred provider for advanced defense requirements and discussions for the F-35 may be reopened in the future.”According to the New York-based paper, US officials think the maneuver is a negotiating tactic and they remain optimistic that a deal can still be reached.The $23 billion deal was originally agreed to by the Trump administration on January 20, 2021, and signed just one hour before Joe Biden was sworn in as the US president, Sputnik reported at the time. The deal includes 50 F-35 stealth aircraft, among the most advanced in the world, and 18 MQ-9 Reaper combat drones. However, Biden said he would reexamine the deal after entering office.

