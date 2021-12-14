https://sputniknews.com/20211214/seven-people-killed-four-injured-as-car-carrying-migrants-rams-into-a-house-in-hungary-1091503444.html

Seven People Killed, Four Injured as Car Carrying Migrants Rams Into a House in Hungary

The incident occurred in the Hungarian city of Morahalom, located near the Serbian border. 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

Seven people died and at least four were injured after a car carrying illegal immigrants rammed into a house in Hungary, according to police. An SUV driver attempted to escape at high speed after noticing officers checking cars, but lost control and collided with a building, Csongrad-Csanad County Police Headquarters stated.The driver, who was among the injured, was arrested on spot. He will be prosecuted for human trafficking and for causing the fatal accident, the authorities said.

Charlie McD Is this a new tactic 🤔 0

