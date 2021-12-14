Registration was successful!
Seven People Killed, Four Injured as Car Carrying Migrants Rams Into a House in Hungary
Seven People Killed, Four Injured as Car Carrying Migrants Rams Into a House in Hungary
The incident occurred in the Hungarian city of Morahalom, located near the Serbian border. 14.12.2021, Sputnik International
europe
hungary
migrants
Seven people died and at least four were injured after a car carrying illegal immigrants rammed into a house in Hungary, according to police. An SUV driver attempted to escape at high speed after noticing officers checking cars, but lost control and collided with a building, Csongrad-Csanad County Police Headquarters stated.The driver, who was among the injured, was arrested on spot. He will be prosecuted for human trafficking and for causing the fatal accident, the authorities said.
Is this a new tactic 🤔
europe, hungary, migrants

Seven People Killed, Four Injured as Car Carrying Migrants Rams Into a House in Hungary

06:12 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 06:45 GMT 14.12.2021)
Hungarian armoured personnel carriers are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015
Hungarian armoured personnel carriers are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015
The incident occurred in the Hungarian city of Morahalom, located near the Serbian border.
Seven people died and at least four were injured after a car carrying illegal immigrants rammed into a house in Hungary, according to police. An SUV driver attempted to escape at high speed after noticing officers checking cars, but lost control and collided with a building, Csongrad-Csanad County Police Headquarters stated.
The driver, who was among the injured, was arrested on spot. He will be prosecuted for human trafficking and for causing the fatal accident, the authorities said.
Is this a new tactic 🤔
