Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/scientists-criticise-elon-musks-idea-of-creating-futuristic-noahs-ark-and-sending-it-to-mars-1091517433.html
Scientists Criticise Elon Musk's Idea of Creating Futuristic Noah's Ark and Sending It to Mars
Scientists Criticise Elon Musk's Idea of Creating Futuristic Noah's Ark and Sending It to Mars
The tech maverick's space company is working on a next-generation spaceship that is expected to dramatically reduce the cost of space launches and simplify space travel.
2021-12-14T14:28+0000
2021-12-14T14:28+0000
elon musk
tech
space explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/19/1082717043_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2a0293657376c83bc10ec692bfad4b04.jpg
He has revolutionised the auto and space industries, he invents new means of transportation, he is working on preventing humanity's war with AI (by teaching a monkey to play pong using its mind), he has been named Time's person of the year, but he is no prophet Moses. That's what scientists said after hearing Elon Musk's idea about creating a futuristic Noah's Ark and sending it to Mars.The tech maverick made the statement on Monday, while speaking about SpaceX's plans to colonise the Red Planet.Sсientists, however, have poured cold water on the company's plans.Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics, too was highly sceptical of the idea, although he admitted that by the end of the century the first Martian settlers could bring their pets to the Red Planet.Despite researchers having taken Elon Musk's proposal with a grain of salt, there were those who stressed the necessity of having big thinkers and individuals who dare to push the boundaries of the space industry.Professor Dave Brain, an assistant professor of astrophysics and planetary science at the University of Colorado at Boulder, said Elon Musk raised relevant questions.SpaceX is currently working on a next-generation spaceship called Starship that is expected to dramatically reduce the cost of space launches and simplify space travel. The company has already carried out tests of the ship's Super Heavy booster rockets.On 9 December, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted SpaceX a license to conduct an experimental orbital launch, which is scheduled to take place between December 2021 and March 2022. SpaceX previously said it plans to land the first space tourists on the Moon in 2022 and on Mars before 2030.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/19/1082717043_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1d4b01d6d70c64e5a70940f703d1fcce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, tech, space explosion

Scientists Criticise Elon Musk's Idea of Creating Futuristic Noah's Ark and Sending It to Mars

14:28 GMT 14.12.2021
© REUTERS / Mike BlakeSpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The tech maverick's space company is working on a next-generation spaceship that is expected to dramatically reduce the cost of space launches and simplify space travel. Initially, SpaceX planned to send humans to the Red Planet in 2024, but recently delayed the project, saying it will likely occur before 2030.
He has revolutionised the auto and space industries, he invents new means of transportation, he is working on preventing humanity's war with AI (by teaching a monkey to play pong using its mind), he has been named Time's person of the year, but he is no prophet Moses. That's what scientists said after hearing Elon Musk's idea about creating a futuristic Noah's Ark and sending it to Mars.

The tech maverick made the statement on Monday, while speaking about SpaceX's plans to colonise the Red Planet.

"The next really big thing [after landing humans on the planet] is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and bring the animals and creatures of Earth there. The goal overall has been to make life multi-planetary and enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilisation", Musk said.

Sсientists, however, have poured cold water on the company's plans.

"Humans might be smart enough to don oxygen breathing systems, but would an animal be smart enough to adjust such a system if it was falling off its face? I don't think so. We would end up with a lot of dead animals. Let's try botanical gardens first", said Roger Wiens, who is leading the SuperCam laser instrument on the Perseverance rover on Mars.

Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics, too was highly sceptical of the idea, although he admitted that by the end of the century the first Martian settlers could bring their pets to the Red Planet.

"If we are someday to build a human civilisation on Mars that is self-sustaining, then yes, we will have to do the Noah's Ark thing at some level. Is Musk anywhere close to doing this - not at all. We have just begun to tiptoe into space", Mr McDowell said, adding that it will take centuries until humans can raise animals on the Red Planet.

Despite researchers having taken Elon Musk's proposal with a grain of salt, there were those who stressed the necessity of having big thinkers and individuals who dare to push the boundaries of the space industry.

Professor Dave Brain, an assistant professor of astrophysics and planetary science at the University of Colorado at Boulder, said Elon Musk raised relevant questions.

"We don't know how to do this yet, and it's not clear that this is feasible for Mars. But without people pushing on the idea it will take a very long time to find an answer", he said.

SpaceX is currently working on a next-generation spaceship called Starship that is expected to dramatically reduce the cost of space launches and simplify space travel. The company has already carried out tests of the ship's Super Heavy booster rockets.
On 9 December, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted SpaceX a license to conduct an experimental orbital launch, which is scheduled to take place between December 2021 and March 2022. SpaceX previously said it plans to land the first space tourists on the Moon in 2022 and on Mars before 2030.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:38 GMTPutin to Macron: Ukraine Escalating Situation in Donbass With Silent Permission of West
14:28 GMTScientists Criticise Elon Musk's Idea of Creating Futuristic Noah's Ark and Sending It to Mars
14:22 GMTRussian Scientists Discover New Method to Detect Inflammation
14:15 GMTAustralian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange Extradition Ruling
14:03 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Hopes to Give New Impetus to Nuclear Disarmament
14:00 GMTPutin, Xi Plan to Discuss 'Aggressive Rhetoric' From US, NATO During Wednesday Talks
13:59 GMTAftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
13:48 GMTScandal-Ridden Spyware Company NSO Mulls Closing Pegasus Unit, Selling Company to Americans
13:38 GMTIndian Foreign Minister Vows to Prioritise National Interests in US-China Rivalry
13:38 GMTOPEC Shrugs Off Omicron Variant Scare, Keeps Its 2022 Oil Demand Growth Prognosis Unchanged
13:33 GMTElon Musk Reveals Tesla Will Accept Dogecoin For Merch
13:29 GMTMinister Goyal: 'India is Becoming Global Hub for Innovation With Third-Largest Start-Up Ecosystem'
13:14 GMTSpanish Media Slams UEFA's Handling of Controversial Champions League Draw in Real Madrid vs PSG
13:10 GMTUK Police Reportedly Arrest Man 'Trying to Drive Through Main Gate' of Houses of Parliament
13:04 GMTCNN Producer Charged With Sex Crimes Against Minors
12:47 GMTFuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Kills Approximately 50 People - Videos
12:45 GMTAUKUS: Australia's Nuclear Subs May Cost $121 Bn, Carry 'Enormous Challenges', Warns Think Tank
12:24 GMTKushner Allegedly Screamed at Israeli Envoy Who Said Netanyahu Didn't Trust Trump on Peace Plan
12:23 GMTCourt in Belarus Sentences Husband of Tikhanovskaya to 18 Years in Prison, Source Says
12:07 GMTUkrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops to Partake in Drills in Ukraine in 2022