https://sputniknews.com/20211214/russias-black-sea-fleet-forces-monitoring-french-frigate-auvergne-1091504502.html

Russia's Black Sea Fleet Monitoring French Frigate Auvergne

Russia's Black Sea Fleet Monitoring French Frigate Auvergne

The Russian Black Sea Fleet forces are keeping a watchful eye on the French frigate Auvergne which has entered the Black Sea, the National Defense Control Centre of the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday

2021-12-14T06:54+0000

2021-12-14T06:54+0000

2021-12-14T07:59+0000

russia

france

russian black sea fleet

black sea

frigate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091504760_0:100:3077:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_29ab7316b8a4ad693dd24fa103944fd5.jpg

Russia's Black Sea Fleet forces are keeping a watchful eye on the French frigate Auvergne, which has entered the Black Sea, the National Defence Control Centre with the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.The statement comes after the Russian Defence Ministry said last week that Su-27 fighters had been scrambled to shadow French Rafale and Mirage-2000 fighter jets, as well as a French Air Force C-135 tanker aircraft as they flew over the Black Sea.“Russian fighter crews identified the aerial targets as two tactical fighters - a Mirage-2000 and a Rafale, as well as a C-135 tanker of the French Air and Space Force, and escorted them over the Black Sea. After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the state border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighters safely returned to their home base. A violation of the state border was not allowed to occur”, the ministry pointed out.Although France has not deployed a warship to the Black Sea since September 2020, surveillance flights and missions to probe the security of Russia's maritime borders were conducted in February and May 2021, with Russian jets scrambled to intercept and escort the potential intruders each time.The deployment of the Auvergne frigate comes as NATO has been beefing up its military foothold in the Black Sea region amid Western media reports that Russia may be planning an “invasion” of Ukraine, allegations that Moscow rejects as unsubstantiated.On Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik that the US is “inexplicably fixated on the idea that there is a threat of a ‘Russian invasion’ of Ukraine”.The US and its allies have repeatedly accused Russia of a troop buildup at the country’s border with Ukraine as possible preparation for an invasion.Russia denies the accusations, saying that NATO's military activity near the Russian borders poses a threat to the country’s security and that Moscow reserves the right to move its troops on its own territory.

https://sputniknews.com/20211213/not-provoking-russia-doesnt-work-ukraine-mod-whines-berlin-blocked-nato-lethal-weapons-supply-1091488851.html

greg1242 Sink it! 2

R Bell Nothing as foolish as washed up ‘has been’…talking themselves up……”Silly France, Goon Britain and the Sheriff of Tombstone.!” The Western Aristocracy know it’s over. So does the Bear, the Panda and anyone with an education. Peace on Earth…Merry Christmas everyone. 2

2

france

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, france, russian black sea fleet, black sea, frigate