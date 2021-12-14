https://sputniknews.com/20211214/putin-returns-to-yougov-top-10-list-of-worlds-most-admired-men-1091521544.html

Putin Returns to YouGov Top 10 List of World's Most Admired Men

Putin Returns to YouGov Top 10 List of World's Most Admired Men

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin came out ninth in the YouGov ranking of the world’s most admired men in 2021, a year after stumbling out of... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

The 69-year-old climbed two spots, overtaking tenth-placed Jack Ma of Alibaba Group, while ex-US President Barack Obama held on to the first place after deposing entrepreneur Bill Gates last year.Canadian actor Keanu Reeves and Tibetian spiritual leader Dalai Lama both dropped off this year’s ranking after featuring on the top 10 list of most admired men last year.Coming next were entertainers Oprah Winfrey, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, and Taylor Swift. Ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel was eighth, followed by Pakistani rights activist Malala and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra.This year’s study surveyed 42,000 people in 38 countries. Respondents were asked to name a public person they admired and then pick the most admirable personality from a list of options. Each nation's results were also weighted to represent the country's population size.

