Deadly Tornadoes in US
Devastating tornadoes and storms hit several US states demolishing homes, levelling buissnesses, and leaving dozens dead. Kentucky suffered the most - the death toll there could exceed 100, the governor said. US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky.
President Biden Approves Tennessee, Illinois Emergency Declarations After Deadly Tornadoes
US President Joe Biden announced state of emergency in tornado-hit Tennessee and Illinois on Monday.Emergency measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% federal funding, according to the statement.Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has requested federal emergency assistance for nine counties that suffered the most from the tornadoes. The spell of tornadoes that hit the US over the weekend is believed to be one of the "largest" to have occurred in American history, according to Biden. At least eight people died after the storms destroyed a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, and six died after an Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois
President Biden Approves Tennessee, Illinois Emergency Declarations After Deadly Tornadoes

04:30 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 05:02 GMT 14.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Drone BaseThe site of a roof collapse at an Amazon.com distribution centre a day after a series of tornadoes dealt a blow to several U.S. states, in Edwardsville, Illinois, U.S. December 11, 2021
The site of a roof collapse at an Amazon.com distribution centre a day after a series of tornadoes dealt a blow to several U.S. states, in Edwardsville, Illinois, U.S. December 11, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© REUTERS / Drone Base
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The devastating storms killed at least 88 people across the country, including 74 in Kentucky, where a federal disaster was declared.
US President Joe Biden announced state of emergency in tornado-hit Tennessee and Illinois on Monday.

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency", an official statement said.

Emergency measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% federal funding, according to the statement.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has requested federal emergency assistance for nine counties that suffered the most from the tornadoes.
© Sputnik / Artur GabdrakhmanovView of buildings, trees ravaged by a tornado in Kentucky, US
View of buildings, trees ravaged by a tornado in Kentucky, US - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
View of buildings, trees ravaged by a tornado in Kentucky, US
© Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
The spell of tornadoes that hit the US over the weekend is believed to be one of the "largest" to have occurred in American history, according to Biden. At least eight people died after the storms destroyed a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, and six died after an Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois
