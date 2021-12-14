President Biden Approves Tennessee, Illinois Emergency Declarations After Deadly Tornadoes

US President Joe Biden announced state of emergency in tornado-hit Tennessee and Illinois on Monday.Emergency measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75% federal funding, according to the statement.Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has requested federal emergency assistance for nine counties that suffered the most from the tornadoes. The spell of tornadoes that hit the US over the weekend is believed to be one of the "largest" to have occurred in American history, according to Biden. At least eight people died after the storms destroyed a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, and six died after an Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois
The spell of tornadoes that hit the US over the weekend is believed to be one of the "largest" to have occurred in American history, according to Biden. At least eight people died after the storms destroyed a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, and six died after an Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois