Police Investigate 'Suspicious Death' at Tesla Factory in California
Homecide detective arrived to the facility, and the police cordonned the area where the body was found.
2021-12-14T08:25+0000
An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in the parking lot at a Tesla factory in California. The Fremont Fire Department said its personnel had responded to a call about a person discovered face-down at 3:26 p.m. local time and provided medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead.Fremont police have taken over the probe, as the death was dubbed "suspicious".No other information was immediately available, as the identity of the deceased person remains unknown.
08:25 GMT 14.12.2021
This May 12, 2020 file photo photo shows the Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif.
This May 12, 2020 file photo photo shows the Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif.
Homicide detectives arrived at the facility and police cordoned off the area where the body was found.
An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in the parking lot at a Tesla factory in California. The Fremont Fire Department said its personnel had responded to a call about a person discovered face-down at 3:26 p.m. local time and provided medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead.
Fremont police have taken over the probe, as the death was dubbed "suspicious".

"At this point, we have a dead body in the parking lot and homicide investigators are taking over the investigation", Police Captain Fred Bobbitt told FOX news.

No other information was immediately available, as the identity of the deceased person remains unknown.
