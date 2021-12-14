Police Investigate 'Suspicious Death' at Tesla Factory in California

An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in the parking lot at a Tesla factory in California. The Fremont Fire Department said its personnel had responded to a call about a person discovered face-down at 3:26 p.m. local time and provided medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead.Fremont police have taken over the probe, as the death was dubbed "suspicious".No other information was immediately available, as the identity of the deceased person remains unknown.
Homicide detectives arrived at the facility and police cordoned off the area where the body was found.
