Omicron Now Makes Up 2.9% of Coronavirus Variants Circulating in US – CDC

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Omicron strain is 2.9% of all circulating coronavirus variants in the United States as of last week, while the Delta variant remains... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-14T15:31+0000

2021-12-14T15:31+0000

2021-12-14T15:31+0000

us

cdc

omicron strain

The latest ratio of circulating variants shows almost a fivefold increase in the frequency of Omicron in the US over the course of just one week.At the same time, the new data show that Omicron makes up over 13% in New Jersey and New York as well as Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.The United States is experiencing a new surge in COVID-19-related infections, hospitalizations and deaths. On Friday, the CDC said the number of new coronavirus cases was up 37% as compared to last week, and the number of COVID-19-related deaths per week had increased by 28%.On Monday, California authorities reinstated an indoor mask mandate for all non-exempt individuals through January 15 in order to mitigate the spread of the Omicron variant during the holiday season.

