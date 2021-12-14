https://sputniknews.com/20211214/nike-buys-virtual-sneaker-maker-rtfkt-1091507096.html

Nike Buys Virtual Sneaker Maker RTFKT

The US sportswear giant Nike has acquired virtual sneaker and collectibles company RTFKT in the hope of increasing its presence in the expanding metaverse, the company said in a press release.

2021-12-14T08:20+0000

2021-12-14T08:20+0000

2021-12-14T08:21+0000

nike

business

The sum of the deal was not disclosed.Nike stepped up its digital adoption after social media giant Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms. In November, Nike partnered with video-game platform Roblox to create a free-to-play virtual world modelled after the Nike headquarters.RTFKT uses blockchain technology to track user-owned tokens in virtual worlds. Trademarks are placed on downloadable virtual goods, namely computer programs depicting shoes, clothing, hats, glasses, bags, backpacks, sports equipment, art objects, toys and accessories for use online in virtual worlds.

nike, business