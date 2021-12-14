https://sputniknews.com/20211214/nearly-1-in-3-americans-shunned-medical-care-in-past-3-months-due-to-cost---poll-1091519471.html

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans Shunned Medical Care in Past 3 Months Due to Cost - Poll

The changing approach to the necessity of medical care affected all social groups including those who have a sufficient financial cushion. "Even about 20% of the nation's highest-income households — those earning more than $120,000 per year — blame cost as the reason for not seeking care, up from 3% over the same timeframe", the poll added.About 100 million Americans describe the nation's healthcare system as "expensive" or "broken".More than half of the participants recognised that high costs for medical care bring "some" or a lot of stress to their everyday lives, it added.Three-quarters of Black Americans and over two-thirds of the Hispanic population expressed concerns over growing inequities in healthcare. In particular, blacks twice more often than whites said they knew someone who died during the pandemic after not receiving treatment owing to cost, the survey noted.The new poll was conducted from September 27-30 and October 18-21 among 6,663 American adults in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

