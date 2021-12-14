https://sputniknews.com/20211214/mark-zuckerberg-set-to-unveil-metas-plans-for-india-1091517279.html
Mark Zuckerberg Set to Unveil Meta's Plans for India
Mark Zuckerberg Set to Unveil Meta's Plans for India
Meta is getting ready to host the second Fuel for India 2021 event on Wednesday which will tell the stories of creators, entrepreneurs, small businesses and communities fuelling India's transformation by bringing change, fostering inclusion and exploring possibilities of the future.
In the run-up to the second 'Fuel for India 2021' event, Meta's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is preparing to reveal the opportunities that metaverse will offer in India and how the country will build the technology. In a virtual event, Zuckerberg will unveil how emerging technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will help the evolution of education, learning, businesses and the creator economy in India. People from all fields - ministers, government officials, business leaders - will come together to share their vision for India's digital transformation journey.Speakers include federal minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani; the minister of state for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Indian Telecom giant Reliance Jio's director and head of strategy, Akash Ambani.Recently, Meta India unveiled its new office in Haryana state's Gurugram city which is said to be the company's first stand-alone office in Asia.The office will host the Centre for Fuelling India's New Economy (C-FINE) and will be dedicated to training and skilling India's small business owners, creators, entrepreneurs and local communities.In October 2021, Zuckerberg announced that the giant social media platform Facebook would be rebranded as 'Meta' with virtual and augmented reality technologies. This news came after a series of scandals rocked the organisation - it was accused by whistleblowers of having promoted fake news, extremist groups, and choosing profits over public safety.
Mark Zuckerberg Set to Unveil Meta's Plans for India
Meta is getting ready to host the second Fuel for India 2021 event on Wednesday which will tell the stories of creators, entrepreneurs, small businesses and communities fuelling India's transformation by bringing change, fostering inclusion and exploring possibilities of the future.
In the run-up to the second 'Fuel for India 2021' event, Meta's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is preparing to reveal the opportunities that metaverse will offer in India and how the country will build the technology.
In a virtual event, Zuckerberg will unveil how emerging technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will help the evolution of education, learning, businesses and the creator economy in India.
"We are excited about the new phase of our journey as Meta. Our ambition is to play a pivotal role in building the next chapter of the internet - the metaverse," Ajit Mohan, vice-president and managing director of Meta India (previously known as Facebook) said in a statement on Tuesday.
People from all fields - ministers, government officials, business leaders - will come together to share their vision for India's digital transformation journey.
Speakers include federal minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani; the minister of state for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Indian Telecom giant Reliance Jio's director and head of strategy, Akash Ambani.
Recently, Meta India unveiled its new office in Haryana state's Gurugram city which is said to be the company's first stand-alone office in Asia.
The office will host the Centre for Fuelling India's New Economy (C-FINE) and will be dedicated to training and skilling India's small business owners, creators, entrepreneurs and local communities.
In October 2021, Zuckerberg announced that the giant social media platform Facebook would be rebranded as 'Meta' with virtual and augmented reality technologies.
This news came after a series of scandals rocked the organisation - it was accused by whistleblowers of having promoted fake news, extremist groups, and choosing profits over public safety.