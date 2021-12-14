Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/library-of-congress-adds-lord-of-the-rings-freddy-krueger-and-others-to-national-film-registry-1091526369.html
Library of Congress Adds 'Lord of the Rings', Freddy Krueger & Others to National Film Registry
Library of Congress Adds 'Lord of the Rings', Freddy Krueger & Others to National Film Registry
Every year in December, the US Library of Congress selects 25 movies to create an ongoing list of the most culturally and historically significant films in American history.
2021-12-14T22:29+0000
2021-12-14T22:45+0000
society
film
star wars
viral
the lord of the rings
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080391589_62:0:1938:1055_1920x0_80_0_0_439e7790901419a1d57dc3398b3f6482.jpg
This year’s selections include everything from beloved blockbuster films to more obscure, but nevertheless significant picks from throughout the 20th century and beyond.One of the more popular selections this year was 2001’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” director Peter Jackson’s epic big-screen adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s first novel in his legendary “Lord of the Rings'' trilogy. The film sees hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) learn that he possesses the evil One Ring belonging to the dark lord Sauron, and the beginning of his quest to travel to the land of Mordor to destroy it, along with unforgettable characters like the mighty wizard Gandalf the Grey (Ian McKellen), exiled royal heir and master warrior Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), and his faithful fellow hobbit friends Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), Pippin Took (Billy Boyd), and Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan).Also included is 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” the last installment of the original “Star Wars” trilogy in which Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is forced to conclusively confront his father Darth Vader, all the while Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) maneuver to destroy the threatening new Death Star. They are also forced to deal with strange alien creatures from a galaxy far, far away, such as the gangster space slug Jabba the Hutt and the adorable teddy bear-like creatures known as Ewoks.The CGI-animated Pixar film “WALL-E” (2008), about a lonely garbage-collecting robot left on an abandoned Earth, also made it on. It is only the second movie from Pixar to ever make it on after their first full-length production, “Toy Story” (1995).In a major milestone for horror cinema, slasher icon Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) has made it on for his frightening debut in 1984’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” where he haunts the dreams of teenagers played by Heather Langenkamp and Johnny Depp.Also selected were concert films, such as one featuring celebrated stand-up comic Richard Pryor, as well as “Stop Making Sense” (1984), which features a performance by the rock ‘n roll band the Talking Heads and was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Jonathan Demme. “Selena,” a 1997 biopic of the late Tejano music singer/songwriter Selena Quintanilla-Pérez starring Jennifer Lopez in the title role, was also added.Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden praised the selections in a YouTube video released by the Library, which featured snippets from several of the people involved in the selected movies, including Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.As of today, the National Film Registry includes 825 films, with the oldest entry in this year’s selection being a 3-minute recording of a circus parade in Indianapolis, Indiana from 1902.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080391589_296:0:1703:1055_1920x0_80_0_0_21df3cecd370ab90ecd0f769d32904dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, film, star wars, viral, the lord of the rings

Library of Congress Adds 'Lord of the Rings', Freddy Krueger & Others to National Film Registry

22:29 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 22:45 GMT 14.12.2021)
CC0 / / The Lord of the Rings
The Lord of the Rings - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Every year in December, the US Library of Congress selects 25 movies, which could include full-length narrative movies, short films, cartoons and documentaries, to create an ongoing list of the most culturally, aesthetically and historically significant films in American history. Once chosen, they’re preserved under the National Film Registry.
This year’s selections include everything from beloved blockbuster films to more obscure, but nevertheless significant picks from throughout the 20th century and beyond.
One of the more popular selections this year was 2001’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” director Peter Jackson’s epic big-screen adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s first novel in his legendary “Lord of the Rings'' trilogy.
The film sees hobbit Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) learn that he possesses the evil One Ring belonging to the dark lord Sauron, and the beginning of his quest to travel to the land of Mordor to destroy it, along with unforgettable characters like the mighty wizard Gandalf the Grey (Ian McKellen), exiled royal heir and master warrior Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), and his faithful fellow hobbit friends Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin), Pippin Took (Billy Boyd), and Merry Brandybuck (Dominic Monaghan).
Also included is 1983’s “Return of the Jedi,” the last installment of the original “Star Wars” trilogy in which Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is forced to conclusively confront his father Darth Vader, all the while Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) maneuver to destroy the threatening new Death Star. They are also forced to deal with strange alien creatures from a galaxy far, far away, such as the gangster space slug Jabba the Hutt and the adorable teddy bear-like creatures known as Ewoks.
The CGI-animated Pixar film “WALL-E” (2008), about a lonely garbage-collecting robot left on an abandoned Earth, also made it on. It is only the second movie from Pixar to ever make it on after their first full-length production, “Toy Story” (1995).
In a major milestone for horror cinema, slasher icon Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) has made it on for his frightening debut in 1984’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” where he haunts the dreams of teenagers played by Heather Langenkamp and Johnny Depp.
Also selected were concert films, such as one featuring celebrated stand-up comic Richard Pryor, as well as “Stop Making Sense” (1984), which features a performance by the rock ‘n roll band the Talking Heads and was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Jonathan Demme. “Selena,” a 1997 biopic of the late Tejano music singer/songwriter Selena Quintanilla-Pérez starring Jennifer Lopez in the title role, was also added.
Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden praised the selections in a YouTube video released by the Library, which featured snippets from several of the people involved in the selected movies, including Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.
As of today, the National Film Registry includes 825 films, with the oldest entry in this year’s selection being a 3-minute recording of a circus parade in Indianapolis, Indiana from 1902.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:36 GMT'Zlatan With a Fan': Social Media Reacts to Ibrahimovic’s Meeting With the Pope
23:18 GMTHow Domestic Surveillance of Journalists & Citizens Became Standard US Government Practice
22:57 GMTUS Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Block Congress From Obtaining Tax Returns
22:50 GMTChina Pledges ‘Day of Reckoning’ for US Troops Exonerated of War Crimes ‘In Many Countries’
22:29 GMTLibrary of Congress Adds 'Lord of the Rings', Freddy Krueger & Others to National Film Registry
22:06 GMTUS Senate Votes to Avert Default, Raise Debt Ceiling by $2.5 Trillion
21:48 GMTProfits Over Safety: Edwardsville Amazon Warehouse Employees Were Left Trapped by Greed
21:31 GMTWatch: TPLF Spokesman Admits Group Was Directed by US to ‘Take Control of’ Ethiopian Capital
20:49 GMTUS Fully Prepared to Lift Sanctions Inconsistent With JCPOA Commitments - US Envoy to UN
20:01 GMTUN High Commissioner: Taliban Beheaded & Hanged Dozens, Leaving Bodies on Display to Instill Fear
19:38 GMTUS, Palestinian Officials Mark First Economic Meeting in Five Years With Virtual Conference
18:47 GMTFormer NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Grilled by Mob Boss Over Deaths in Nursing Homes
18:39 GMTUS Invites Hackers to Hack Homeland Security Department to Help Identify Vulnerabilities
18:26 GMTPutin, Xi and the Power of Siberia
18:17 GMTNumber of Active Instagram Users Exceeds 2 Billion Amid Increased Competition - Reports
18:10 GMTGas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres for First Time Since October
18:00 GMT'Large Wave' of Omicron COVID Cases is Coming to US, Biden Administration Official Warns
17:55 GMTKeep Your Gun at All Times During the Flight? US Registers New High in Seized Firearms at Airports
17:43 GMTUS Senate Advances Final Version of $768 Bln Defence Spending Bill
17:35 GMTChief of Staff for Iran's Army Boasts of Country's Ever-Growing Defence Might