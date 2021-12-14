https://sputniknews.com/20211214/kushner-allegedly-screamed-at-israeli-envoy-who-said-netanyahu-didnt-trust-trump-on-peace-plan-1091513719.html

Kushner Allegedly Screamed at Israeli Envoy Who Said Netanyahu Didn't Trust Trump on Peace Plan

Jared Kushner told an Israeli envoy to get out of the White House last year over the two sides' disagreements on Washington's Middle East peace plan, a new book has claimed.

Jared Kushner, former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, told an Israeli envoy to get out of the White House last year over the two sides' disagreements on Washington's Middle East peace plan, a new book has claimed.In his book "Trump's Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East", Israeli journalist Barak Ravid asserts that Kushner's outburst occurred in early February 2020, when Israel and the US were at odds over how to deal with the Palestinian Authority and Tel Aviv's push for West Bank settlements.Ravid argues that during a meeting between Kushner and then-Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer in Washington, the envoy told Trump's son-in-law that then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn't trust the 45th American president to broker a peace deal in the Middle East."To say such a thing about us is disgusting. Get out", the-then senior White House adviser added, according to Ravid's book.Washington's 'Deal of the Century' The reported incident followed the Trump administration unveiling its 180-page Middle East peace plan, compiled by Kushner, in January 2020.The so-called "Deal of the Century" envisioned a two-state solution, including the recognition of Israeli claims to settler areas in the West Bank, the extension of Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, and the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.For the Palestinians, who harshly criticised the blueprint, the plan offered $50 billion in infrastructure and investment assistance, and promised a few neighbourhoods in East Jerusalem for a Palestinian state capital.In the book, Ravid also refers to another alleged showdown between Dermer and Kushner later in February 2020 over the so-called Abraham Accords, Israel's normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).The 15 August 2020 Israel­-UAE normalisation deal was joined by Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan, a process that was actively facilitated by the Trump administration. Before the Abraham Accords were signed, Tel Aviv had official diplomatic relations with only two Arab nations, Egypt and Jordan.

vot tak Hasbara. Total rubbish. This is part of the israeli psywar to counter the well known trump role as an israeli quisling. They trying to present their boi toy as independent of them. No cigar, zionists. Thumbs down. 0

1

