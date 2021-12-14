https://sputniknews.com/20211214/kim-kardashian-passes-baby-bar-law-exam-after-failing-three-times-1091506734.html

Kim Kardashian Passes 'Baby Bar' Law Exam After Failing Three Times

Kim Kardashian has passed a law exam, moving a step closer to being able to practice as an attorney in the state of California, after three failed attempts in two years.

Kim Kardashian has passed a law exam, moving a step closer to being able to practice as an attorney in the state of California, after three failed attempts in two years.The reality show star said that despite multiple failures, she was determined to pass the bar, and studied harder until she finally did it. Kim also revealed that she had coronavirus on the third try and a fever, but "I'm not making excuses".After her breakthrough, Kim couldn't contain her excitement and shared the news in a series of tweets in which she said that in California, to become an attorney, one needs to clear two bar exams that have a harder passing rate. Calling it a life-altering moment, Kim expressed gratitude to the professors and peers with whom she used to have four hours of Zoom studies on a daily basis and practice tests week after week.Recalling her late father Robert Kardashian, who was a hugely successful attorney in Los Angeles known for defending former National Football League (NFL) star and actor OJ Simpson in a murder trial, Kim shared that she previously wanted to become a lawyer and work on criminal justice reform. While destiny had something else planned for her as she went on to become a popular TV personality and entrepreneur, Kim didn't give up on her dreams.Several celebrities, including TV host Ellen DeGeneres and many fans, have flooded social media with praise and congratulatory messages.

