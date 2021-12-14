https://sputniknews.com/20211214/kentucky-residents-reel-from-devastating-tornado-prepare-to-deal-with-aftermath-1091504864.html

Kentucky Residents Reel From Devastating Tornado, Prepare to Deal With Aftermath

MAYFIELD, Kentucky (Sputnik) - As the firefighters are desperately searching for the survivors following the devastating tornado in the United States, people of the town of Mayfield in Kentucky, severely devastated by the weekend tragedy, are picking through the rubble, praying and learning to live further and building their houses from scraps.

Late on Friday and on Saturday, a series of tornadoes went through the central and southern United States, leaving behind a trail of destruction and casualties. Tornado-related deaths were reported in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri.Kentucky, which was hit the most, reported at least 64 deaths following the disaster. Another 105 remain unaccounted for.ONE-EYED MIRACLEDue to the tornado that struck their native town of Mayfield, Jane and Rodney lost their house for the second time. The couple survived - for the second time - and had their cat whom they considered dead, returned to them.Both forget about everything when a one-eyed cat named Tiger suddenly appeared from behind the rubble.The couple lost their house in a fire two years ago. They managed to rebuild it from scraps.The couple said that they put hurricane straps on their new house, but apparently, the tornado was too strong.Dad Found His Four Sons Wandering AroundJane, who is a nurse, was at work and 30 miles from home on the night of the tornado, and Rodney managed to jump into the car and drive a safe distance. However, some of their neighbours were even less fortunate.The man found his sons in the trees wandering around, stuck in debris, but safe and sound.Extra Pair of Shoes in BathroomTaylor Mavis lives not far from Jane and Rodney. Together with her father, she survived the tornado in the bathroom and now advises everyone to keep an extra pair of shoes there.Their house was not damaged but was left without a roof.

