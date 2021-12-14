Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/julian-assange-suffers-stroke-in-belmarsh-german-government-threatens-nord-stream-2-1091499945.html
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in Belmarsh; German Government Threatens Nord Stream 2
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in Belmarsh; German Government Threatens Nord Stream 2
The Julian Assange saga deepens as the beleaguered publisher is reported to have suffered a stroke at Belmarsh prison. 14.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-14T10:15+0000
2021-12-14T10:15+0000
julian assange
russia
us
china
the critical hour
covid-19
life under covid-19 quarantine
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091499920_33:0:1277:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c2118354c7dbbe6a65c850cc22f47d19.png
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in Belmarsh; German Government Threatens Nord Stream 2
The Julian Assange saga deepens as the beleaguered publisher is reported to have suffered a stroke at Belmarsh prison.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The Julian Assange saga deepens as the beleaguered publisher is reported to have suffered a stroke at Belmarsh prison. Also, we discuss Assange's health and its relevance to the US-UK extradition procedures.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the NATO crisis. Russian diplomats are demanding that NATO rescind its offer to Ukraine and Georgia that they may be considered for entrance into NATO after a decade. Also, the US and NATO are rapidly building up their military capabilities in Ukraine, effectively turning it into a giant military base. Also, the new Green government in Germany is putting a hold on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss COVID-19. The omicron variant seems poised to replace the delta variant worldwide as it is considerably more contagious. Also, the US covid death toll has reached 800,000, and Dr. Fauci is saying that more boosters may be necessary.Teri Mattson, Latin American coordinator for CodePink, joins us to discuss the Global South. The landscape in South America is rapidly changing as many nations that have been victims of US-sponsored coups are using democratic means to throw off the yoke of imperialism.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israeli leaders are again claiming that Iran is the biggest threat to world peace. Also, there are reports that a small contingent of special-ops soldiers in Syria was responsible for a massive amount of civilian deaths due to reckless targeting procedures.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Africa. The Biden administration is implying that they are considering military actions in Ethiopia as they have used the phrase "all options are on the table." Also, the US seems to be shifting its focus from the Middle East to Africa in a worldwide proxy war against China.Danny Shaw, author, activist, and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss the US demonization of Vladimir Putin. Professor Shaw argues that the US military-industrial complex has used its typecast of the Russian president as an "evil foreign enemy" as a means to justify massive war sales and subsequent profits.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. The Presidents of Russia and China are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday. Also, China holds memorial services to remember the hundreds of thousands of lives lost during the Nanking massacre by imperial Japan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
russia
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091499920_188:0:1121:700_1920x0_80_0_0_43eeb394b720590f7d1c623d46739fff.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, russia, us, china, the critical hour, covid-19, life under covid-19 quarantine, аудио, radio

Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in Belmarsh; German Government Threatens Nord Stream 2

10:15 GMT 14.12.2021
Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in Belmarsh; German Government Threatens Nord Stream 2
Subscribe
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
The Julian Assange saga deepens as the beleaguered publisher is reported to have suffered a stroke at Belmarsh prison.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The Julian Assange saga deepens as the beleaguered publisher is reported to have suffered a stroke at Belmarsh prison. Also, we discuss Assange's health and its relevance to the US-UK extradition procedures.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the NATO crisis. Russian diplomats are demanding that NATO rescind its offer to Ukraine and Georgia that they may be considered for entrance into NATO after a decade. Also, the US and NATO are rapidly building up their military capabilities in Ukraine, effectively turning it into a giant military base. Also, the new Green government in Germany is putting a hold on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.
Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss COVID-19. The omicron variant seems poised to replace the delta variant worldwide as it is considerably more contagious. Also, the US covid death toll has reached 800,000, and Dr. Fauci is saying that more boosters may be necessary.
Teri Mattson, Latin American coordinator for CodePink, joins us to discuss the Global South. The landscape in South America is rapidly changing as many nations that have been victims of US-sponsored coups are using democratic means to throw off the yoke of imperialism.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israeli leaders are again claiming that Iran is the biggest threat to world peace. Also, there are reports that a small contingent of special-ops soldiers in Syria was responsible for a massive amount of civilian deaths due to reckless targeting procedures.
Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Africa. The Biden administration is implying that they are considering military actions in Ethiopia as they have used the phrase "all options are on the table." Also, the US seems to be shifting its focus from the Middle East to Africa in a worldwide proxy war against China.
Danny Shaw, author, activist, and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss the US demonization of Vladimir Putin. Professor Shaw argues that the US military-industrial complex has used its typecast of the Russian president as an "evil foreign enemy" as a means to justify massive war sales and subsequent profits.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. The Presidents of Russia and China are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday. Also, China holds memorial services to remember the hundreds of thousands of lives lost during the Nanking massacre by imperial Japan.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:26 GMTHong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Receives Letter Containing Razor Blade and Threats
11:19 GMTFans Accuse Rohit Sharma of 'Faking Injuries' as Indian Cricketer is Set to Miss South Africa Tour
11:16 GMTStar Hobson: UK Lesbian Boxer in ‘Toxic Relationship’ Convicted of Murdering Toddler During Lockdown
11:09 GMT'Below the Waterline': UK Gov't Report Warns Royal Navy Faces 'Significant Risk' in Upcoming Decade
11:06 GMTUS Working With Allies on 'Alternatives' as European States Vent Frustration Over Iran Nuclear Talks
11:03 GMTHundreds Evacuated From Leicester Square in London After Gas Leak Alert
10:54 GMTRussian Scientists Come Up With New Method to Create Heat-Resistant Alloys
10:42 GMTKim Kardashian Passes 'Baby Bar' Law Exam After Failing Three Times
10:08 GMTPrince Andrew's Legal Team Requests Keeping Evidence Secret in Giuffre Sex Abuse Case
10:02 GMTVP Harris Still US Border Czar, WH Says as Guatemalan President Claims He Last Contacted Her in June
09:41 GMTBBC Accused of Anti-Semitism For Its Coverage of Altercation Between Jews and Muslims in London
08:52 GMTWHO Expects Increase in Number of Hospitalisations, Deaths From Omicron Coronavirus Strain
08:44 GMTBrazilian Health Regulator Bans Unvaccinated Travellers From Entering Country
08:36 GMTArmenia Confirms Mutual Appointment of Special Envoys With Turkey
08:25 GMTPolice Investigate 'Suspicious Death' at Tesla Factory in California
08:20 GMTNike Buys Virtual Sneaker Maker RTFKT
08:18 GMTAustrian Chancellor Expects Nord Stream 2 to Be Launched as Planned
08:08 GMTIsraeli Politicians and Media Tend to Ignore Netanyahu's Achievements, Here's Why
07:53 GMTBlinken: China's 'Aggressive Actions' a Cause of 'Concern' in Asia, Threaten $3 Trillion in Commerce
07:24 GMTBlinken Urges Senate to Act to Confirm Biden's Nominees 'For the Sake of Our National Security'