Julian Assange Suffers Stroke in Belmarsh; German Government Threatens Nord Stream 2

The Julian Assange saga deepens as the beleaguered publisher is reported to have suffered a stroke at Belmarsh prison. 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The Julian Assange saga deepens as the beleaguered publisher is reported to have suffered a stroke at Belmarsh prison. Also, we discuss Assange's health and its relevance to the US-UK extradition procedures.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the NATO crisis. Russian diplomats are demanding that NATO rescind its offer to Ukraine and Georgia that they may be considered for entrance into NATO after a decade. Also, the US and NATO are rapidly building up their military capabilities in Ukraine, effectively turning it into a giant military base. Also, the new Green government in Germany is putting a hold on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss COVID-19. The omicron variant seems poised to replace the delta variant worldwide as it is considerably more contagious. Also, the US covid death toll has reached 800,000, and Dr. Fauci is saying that more boosters may be necessary.Teri Mattson, Latin American coordinator for CodePink, joins us to discuss the Global South. The landscape in South America is rapidly changing as many nations that have been victims of US-sponsored coups are using democratic means to throw off the yoke of imperialism.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israeli leaders are again claiming that Iran is the biggest threat to world peace. Also, there are reports that a small contingent of special-ops soldiers in Syria was responsible for a massive amount of civilian deaths due to reckless targeting procedures.Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Africa. The Biden administration is implying that they are considering military actions in Ethiopia as they have used the phrase "all options are on the table." Also, the US seems to be shifting its focus from the Middle East to Africa in a worldwide proxy war against China.Danny Shaw, author, activist, and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss the US demonization of Vladimir Putin. Professor Shaw argues that the US military-industrial complex has used its typecast of the Russian president as an "evil foreign enemy" as a means to justify massive war sales and subsequent profits.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. The Presidents of Russia and China are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday. Also, China holds memorial services to remember the hundreds of thousands of lives lost during the Nanking massacre by imperial Japan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

