Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/indian-foreign-minister-vows-to-prioritise-national-interests-in-us-china-rivalry-1091508276.html
Indian Foreign Minister Vows to Prioritise National Interests in US-China Rivalry
Indian Foreign Minister Vows to Prioritise National Interests in US-China Rivalry
Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar Subrahmanyam said that the country would put its national interests first as “reality has come to bite” during the COVID pandemic.
2021-12-14T13:38+0000
2021-12-14T13:41+0000
trade
us
china
australia
subrahmanyam jaishankar
supply chain
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
us-china trade war
tariff war
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104410/23/1044102359_0:0:4000:2251_1920x0_80_0_0_6e5d6edb5720fd851e936b228d4adada.jpg
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that the country would put its national interests first as “reality has come to bite” during the COVID pandemic. Speaking at the Global Technology Summit 2021, the minister argued that rather than strengthening the global supply chain, one should first boost the “domestic supply chain".Describing the idea of opening the Indian economy up for others to operate on “terms which are advantageous to them” as “ridiculous”, Jaishankar said that the purpose of the partnership is to increase capabilities. “We are not going to do a partnership for the sake of partnership,” he emphasised.Striking a protectionist note to reduce exposure to "foreign powers" on imports because of the pandemic, the Indian minister underlined that the big lesson from the COVID pandemic is the "need for shorter supply chains and more domestic capacity". Disruption in the supply chains affected Indian manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors, leading to a record contraction in national income in 2020.Jaishankar's remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing US-led efforts to alienate its industries from China. Trade pundits say that the world economy has already entered into a decoupling phase, pressing industries in each nation to grow independently from their rivals elsewhere.Jaishankar called "decoupling" a fashionable word that is "easier said than done" in the interconnected and interdependent world.The minister emphasised that much of the Quad countries' interdependence with China on trade issues will remain the same, "but the critical ones will change". Quad is a strategic grouping of four nations, including the United States, India, Japan, and Australia."But it will not happen overnight, it will not be linear, and when the smoke clears, you will see a different set of networks to what was there before," Jaishankar further explained.In a recent study paper entitled 'Understanding U.S.-China Decoupling', the US Chamber of Commerce's China Centre suggests that if decoupling leads to the sale of half of the US foreign direct investment (FDI) stock in China, American investors will lose $25 billion per year in capital gains, and models point to one-time Gross Domestic Product (GDP) losses of up to $500 billion.It further assessed that the US would forego $190 billion in GDP annually by 2025 if 25 percent tariffs were expanded to cover all two-way trade. The direct trading relationship accounting for goods and services between the US and China was $737.1 billion in 2018, before the trade war.However, three years after Donald Trump's tariffs were initiated "to fix the US trade deficit", bilateral trade again rebounded to all-time highs, with China's trade surplus increasing at a brisk pace this year. The two countries are negotiating a trade deal in the "interest of global trade". India's bilateral trade with China exceeded $100 billion, the highest level ever, this year despite border tensions and a clampdown on Chinese investments in some strategic sectors by New Delhi.
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/shanghai-data-exchange-how-china-is-set-to-outpace-us-in-data-trade--technological-competition-1091117915.html
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
0
1
china
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104410/23/1044102359_202:0:3758:2667_1920x0_80_0_0_21d0a944deb64e8e1082d5c30a9aae2a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trade, us, china, australia, subrahmanyam jaishankar, supply chain, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), us-china trade war, tariff war, india, covid-19

Indian Foreign Minister Vows to Prioritise National Interests in US-China Rivalry

13:38 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 13:41 GMT 14.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Kevin HagenIndia's Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. (File)
India's Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© AP Photo / Kevin Hagen
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
India was dealt a massive blow last year when it was exposed to disruption in the global supply chain because of the COVID pandemic. A number of industries faced a shortage of raw materials from China. At the same time, the Serum Institute of India accused the US of disrupting vaccine production by banning exports of raw materials.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that the country would put its national interests first as “reality has come to bite” during the COVID pandemic.
Speaking at the Global Technology Summit 2021, the minister argued that rather than strengthening the global supply chain, one should first boost the “domestic supply chain".
Describing the idea of opening the Indian economy up for others to operate on “terms which are advantageous to them” as “ridiculous”, Jaishankar said that the purpose of the partnership is to increase capabilities.
“We are not going to do a partnership for the sake of partnership,” he emphasised.
Striking a protectionist note to reduce exposure to "foreign powers" on imports because of the pandemic, the Indian minister underlined that the big lesson from the COVID pandemic is the "need for shorter supply chains and more domestic capacity".
"The orthodox international relations with national relations has come into conflict with the mantras of globalisation," he said, hinting at disruptions in the global supply chain by the US and China.
Disruption in the supply chains affected Indian manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and other sectors, leading to a record contraction in national income in 2020.
Jaishankar's remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing US-led efforts to alienate its industries from China. Trade pundits say that the world economy has already entered into a decoupling phase, pressing industries in each nation to grow independently from their rivals elsewhere.
Jaishankar called "decoupling" a fashionable word that is "easier said than done" in the interconnected and interdependent world.

"Anyone with serious business experience would challenge [decoupling] which is much easier said than done. What you are going to see is not decoupling, what you are going to see to some extent is hedging and de-risking with shorter supply chains, and more transparent options."

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses a press conference on the performance of the ministry of external affairs in first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new term in office in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 - Sputnik International
Jaishankar Subrahmanyam
India's Minister of External Affairs
The minister emphasised that much of the Quad countries' interdependence with China on trade issues will remain the same, "but the critical ones will change". Quad is a strategic grouping of four nations, including the United States, India, Japan, and Australia.
"But it will not happen overnight, it will not be linear, and when the smoke clears, you will see a different set of networks to what was there before," Jaishankar further explained.
In a recent study paper entitled 'Understanding U.S.-China Decoupling', the US Chamber of Commerce's China Centre suggests that if decoupling leads to the sale of half of the US foreign direct investment (FDI) stock in China, American investors will lose $25 billion per year in capital gains, and models point to one-time Gross Domestic Product (GDP) losses of up to $500 billion.
Телебашная Восточная жемчужина в Шанхае в цветах французского флага в память о жертвах парижских терактов - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
Shanghai Data Exchange: How China is Set to Outpace US in Data Trade & Technological Competition
29 November, 18:59 GMT
It further assessed that the US would forego $190 billion in GDP annually by 2025 if 25 percent tariffs were expanded to cover all two-way trade.
The direct trading relationship accounting for goods and services between the US and China was $737.1 billion in 2018, before the trade war.
However, three years after Donald Trump's tariffs were initiated "to fix the US trade deficit", bilateral trade again rebounded to all-time highs, with China's trade surplus increasing at a brisk pace this year. The two countries are negotiating a trade deal in the "interest of global trade".
India's bilateral trade with China exceeded $100 billion, the highest level ever, this year despite border tensions and a clampdown on Chinese investments in some strategic sectors by New Delhi.
200000
Discuss
Popular comments
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through hiscription, I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com , or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203 , He has herbal remedies for herpes virus , erectile dyfunction , heart disease , uterus , diabetes , hepatitis , arthritis , psoriasis , cancer , leukemia , fibrosis
eaearale andrea
14 December, 16:56 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:28 GMTScientists Criticise Elon Musk's Idea of Creating Futuristic Noah's Ark and Sending It to Mars
14:22 GMTRussian Scientists Discover New Method to Detect Inflammation
14:15 GMTAustralian Deputy Prime Minister Questions Assange Extradition Ruling
14:03 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Hopes to Give New Impetus to Nuclear Disarmament
14:00 GMTPutin, Xi Plan to Discuss 'Aggressive Rhetoric' From US, NATO During Wednesday Talks
13:59 GMTAftermath of Devastating Tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky
13:48 GMTScandal-Ridden Spyware Company NSO Mulls Closing Pegasus Unit, Selling Company to Americans
13:38 GMTIndian Foreign Minister Vows to Prioritise National Interests in US-China Rivalry
13:38 GMTOPEC Shrugs Off Omicron Variant Scare, Keeps Its 2022 Oil Demand Growth Prognosis Unchanged
13:33 GMTElon Musk Reveals Tesla Will Accept Dogecoin For Merch
13:29 GMTMinister Goyal: 'India is Becoming Global Hub for Innovation With Third-Largest Start-Up Ecosystem'
13:14 GMTSpanish Media Slams UEFA's Handling of Controversial Champions League Draw in Real Madrid vs PSG
13:10 GMTUK Police Reportedly Arrest Man 'Trying to Drive Through Main Gate' of Houses of Parliament
13:04 GMTCNN Producer Charged With Sex Crimes Against Minors
12:47 GMTFuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Kills Approximately 50 People - Videos
12:45 GMTAUKUS: Australia's Nuclear Subs May Cost $121 Bn, Carry 'Enormous Challenges', Warns Think Tank
12:24 GMTKushner Allegedly Screamed at Israeli Envoy Who Said Netanyahu Didn't Trust Trump on Peace Plan
12:23 GMTCourt in Belarus Sentences Husband of Tikhanovskaya to 18 Years in Prison, Source Says
12:07 GMTUkrainian Parliament OKs Bill Allowing Foreign Troops to Partake in Drills in Ukraine in 2022
12:06 GMTExplosion at Colombian Airport Reportedly Kills Two Police Officers