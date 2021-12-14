https://sputniknews.com/20211214/im-going-to-die-for-psg-sergio-ramos-on-his-teams-uefa-champions-league-draw-with-real-madrid-1091501716.html

'I'm Going to Die For PSG': Sergio Ramos on His Team's UEFA Champions League Draw With Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos has claimed that his allegiance to PSG is unquestionable and he could even "die" for the French club.

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has reiterated his loyalty towards his current employers PSG when they take on Real Madrid for a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals in spring next yearRamos has claimed that his allegiance is unquestionable and he could even "die" for the French side.He said this as he was asked to share his views on PSG's tantalising battle with La Liga leaders Madrid after the two teams were pitted against each other in Europe's premier club tournament.While Ramos' past association with Madrid is well-documented, a club he once captained, the Spain skipper had no doubts whatsoever in his mind about his present devotion to PSG. Ramos also revealed that initially he wasn't thrilled at the prospect of confronting his former club, but subsequently realised that it was a kind of blessing in disguise.The fixture will now allow the fans to give him a proper send-off as Madrid couldn't previously organise his farewell due to coronavirus protocols. "I would have liked not to have that confrontation [with Real Madrid], but returning to the Santiago Bernabeu is cause for joy [because] I could not have a real farewell because of COVID restrictions", he added.The 35-year-old footballer is considered a Real Madrid legend after playing for the 13-time Champions League winners for 16 consecutive years from 2005 to 2021.But after Madrid failed to extend his contract during the summer, Ramos joined PSG in June after the Paris-based club offered him a deal. Despite his arrival at the Parc des Princes, Ramos has been unable to weave his magic in the French capital as he has only featured in one game for Mauricio Pochettino's side. The main reason behind his absence from PSG's playing eleven is a string of muscular injuries that have forced him to take time off from the pitch. While there's no doubt that Ramos has experienced a couple of major setbacks as far as his fitness is concerned, he will still be hoping to feature in PSG's two-legged battle against Madrid in 2022.

