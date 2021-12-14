Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/hong-kong-leader-carrie-lam-receives-letter-containing-razor-blade-and-threats-1091511873.html
Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Receives Letter Containing Razor Blade and Threats
Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Receives Letter Containing Razor Blade and Threats
The news comes a month after several threatening letters were sent to judges in Hong Kong in what experts have described as opposition to the national security... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-14T11:26+0000
2021-12-14T11:26+0000
asia & pacific
china
hong kong
freedom of expression
carrie lam
freedom of speech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107698/34/1076983464_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_08bbd0b52b7f04e82dd146983d3aa36a.jpg
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has received a letter containing a razor blade and threats, her office has announced. The Standard wrote, citing its sources, that aside from the razor blade, the letter contained a list of political demands. Ms Lam’s office said the letter contained "intimidating content", but did not elaborate on the details.Police arrived to retrieve the envelope for further inspection. Following a preliminary investigation, the case has been listed as criminal, local media reported.A spokesman for the government said authorities will not "tolerate such illegal acts of violence and intimidation".Last month, threatening letters were sent to several judges in Hong Kong, with some envelopes containing rotten meat and suspicious powder. In May, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chui and Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung received letters with threats.Experts say the letters were likely sent by critics of the government and "pro-democracy" activists, who have voiced their opposition against the arrests of demonstrators who participated in anti-government protests between 2019 and 2020.The legislation was introduced in response to massive protests against an anti-extradition bill that was designed to establish a mechanism for transfers of criminals from Hong Kong to Taiwan, Macau, and mainland China. Demonstrators claimed the bill infringed on civil liberties.The national security law carries tougher penalties for protesters, as well as criminalises acts deemed to be subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces, and terrorism. Individuals charged under the law are denied bail until trial and, as mentioned earlier, may face life in prison. The decision to introduce the law prompted criticism both internally and externally, with countries like Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United States expressing concern about it. Hong Kong authorities have faced especially harsh criticism in Britain. Hong Kong is a former colony of the United Kingdom that was handed over to China in 1997, with London and Beijing signing a Joint Declaration that enshrined civil liberties under the "one country, two systems" principle. Critics of the Hong Kong government say the legislation violates this principle as it abolishes the region’s autonomy from China. Chinese authorities say that the law brings stability to Hong Kong.
china
hong kong
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107698/34/1076983464_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a7a0fbe10f5f29242a386866c6b9ad4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, china, hong kong, freedom of expression, carrie lam, freedom of speech

Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Receives Letter Containing Razor Blade and Threats

11:26 GMT 14.12.2021
© AP Photo / Kin CheungHong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference held in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference held in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The news comes a month after several threatening letters were sent to judges in Hong Kong in what experts have described as opposition to the national security law that was introduced by Ms Lam’s office last year. Critics of the government said it undermines the region’s autonomy.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has received a letter containing a razor blade and threats, her office has announced. The Standard wrote, citing its sources, that aside from the razor blade, the letter contained a list of political demands. Ms Lam’s office said the letter contained "intimidating content", but did not elaborate on the details.

Police arrived to retrieve the envelope for further inspection. Following a preliminary investigation, the case has been listed as criminal, local media reported.
A spokesman for the government said authorities will not "tolerate such illegal acts of violence and intimidation".

"Whether it is the Chief Executive or the other public officers, the Hong Kong government will take the case seriously and spare no effort in bringing the culprit to justice to safeguard the safety of public officers and public peace", the spokesman said.

Last month, threatening letters were sent to several judges in Hong Kong, with some envelopes containing rotten meat and suspicious powder. In May, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chui and Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung received letters with threats.

Experts say the letters were likely sent by critics of the government and "pro-democracy" activists, who have voiced their opposition against the arrests of demonstrators who participated in anti-government protests between 2019 and 2020.

The legislation was introduced in response to massive protests against an anti-extradition bill that was designed to establish a mechanism for transfers of criminals from Hong Kong to Taiwan, Macau, and mainland China. Demonstrators claimed the bill infringed on civil liberties.

The national security law carries tougher penalties for protesters, as well as criminalises acts deemed to be subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces, and terrorism. Individuals charged under the law are denied bail until trial and, as mentioned earlier, may face life in prison.

The decision to introduce the law prompted criticism both internally and externally, with countries like Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United States expressing concern about it. Hong Kong authorities have faced especially harsh criticism in Britain. Hong Kong is a former colony of the United Kingdom that was handed over to China in 1997, with London and Beijing signing a Joint Declaration that enshrined civil liberties under the "one country, two systems" principle.

Critics of the Hong Kong government say the legislation violates this principle as it abolishes the region’s autonomy from China. Chinese authorities say that the law brings stability to Hong Kong.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:26 GMTHong Kong Leader Carrie Lam Receives Letter Containing Razor Blade and Threats
11:19 GMTFans Accuse Rohit Sharma of 'Faking Injuries' as Indian Cricketer is Set to Miss South Africa Tour
11:16 GMTStar Hobson: UK Lesbian Boxer in ‘Toxic Relationship’ Convicted of Murdering Toddler During Lockdown
11:09 GMT'Below the Waterline': UK Gov't Report Warns Royal Navy Faces 'Significant Risk' in Upcoming Decade
11:06 GMTUS Working With Allies on 'Alternatives' as European States Vent Frustration Over Iran Nuclear Talks
11:03 GMTHundreds Evacuated From Leicester Square in London After Gas Leak Alert
10:54 GMTRussian Scientists Come Up With New Method to Create Heat-Resistant Alloys
10:42 GMTKim Kardashian Passes 'Baby Bar' Law Exam After Failing Three Times
10:08 GMTPrince Andrew's Legal Team Requests Keeping Evidence Secret in Giuffre Sex Abuse Case
10:02 GMTVP Harris Still US Border Czar, WH Says as Guatemalan President Claims He Last Contacted Her in June
09:41 GMTBBC Accused of Anti-Semitism For Its Coverage of Altercation Between Jews and Muslims in London
08:52 GMTWHO Expects Increase in Number of Hospitalisations, Deaths From Omicron Coronavirus Strain
08:44 GMTBrazilian Health Regulator Bans Unvaccinated Travellers From Entering Country
08:36 GMTArmenia Confirms Mutual Appointment of Special Envoys With Turkey
08:25 GMTPolice Investigate 'Suspicious Death' at Tesla Factory in California
08:20 GMTNike Buys Virtual Sneaker Maker RTFKT
08:18 GMTAustrian Chancellor Expects Nord Stream 2 to Be Launched as Planned
08:08 GMTIsraeli Politicians and Media Tend to Ignore Netanyahu's Achievements, Here's Why
07:53 GMTBlinken: China's 'Aggressive Actions' a Cause of 'Concern' in Asia, Threaten $3 Trillion in Commerce
07:24 GMTBlinken Urges Senate to Act to Confirm Biden's Nominees 'For the Sake of Our National Security'