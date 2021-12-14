https://sputniknews.com/20211214/gas-futures-in-europe-above-1400-per-1000-cubic-meters-for-first-time-since-october-1091523205.html

Gas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres for First Time Since October

Prices of gas futures in Europe increased by 5% in opening bidding and are now above $1,400 per thousand cubic metres for the first time since the beginning of October.

The cost of futures on the Dutch TTF index, the European benchmark, was $1,405 during opening bidding. At 07:05 GMT it increased to $1,425.5, which is 5% higher than the $1,356.3 calculated the day before. By the end of the day, the price reached $1,525 - almost 12.6% higher than the previous day's numbers. January gas futures in Europe continue to rise. They reached more than $1,200 per thousand cubic metres.

