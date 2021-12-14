Registration was successful!
Gas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres for First Time Since October
Prices of gas futures in Europe increased by 5% in opening bidding and are now above $1,400 per thousand cubic metres for the first time since the beginning of October.
2021-12-14T18:10+0000
2021-12-14T18:12+0000
The cost of futures on the Dutch TTF index, the European benchmark, was $1,405 during opening bidding. At 07:05 GMT it increased to $1,425.5, which is 5% higher than the $1,356.3 calculated the day before. By the end of the day, the price reached $1,525 - almost 12.6% higher than the previous day's numbers.
Gas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres for First Time Since October

18:10 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 18:12 GMT 14.12.2021)
© REUTERS / LEE SMITHFlames come out of a domestic gas ring
Flames come out of a domestic gas ring - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© REUTERS / LEE SMITH
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prices of gas futures in Europe increased by 5% in opening bidding and are now above $1,400 per thousand cubic metres for the first time since the beginning of October, according to data from the London stock exchange ICE.
The cost of futures on the Dutch TTF index, the European benchmark, was $1,405 during opening bidding. At 07:05 GMT it increased to $1,425.5, which is 5% higher than the $1,356.3 calculated the day before.
By the end of the day, the price reached $1,525 - almost 12.6% higher than the previous day's numbers.
January gas futures in Europe continue to rise. They reached more than $1,200 per thousand cubic metres.
