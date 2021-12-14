Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Kills Approximately 50 People - Videos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fuel tank explosion in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien has killed approximately 50 people, the Nouvelliste newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night.
Several photos and videos, allegedly depicting the aftermath of the deadly blast were shared online by witnesses.
#OkapAnbaDifè— 💤 Roland Jean Économiste 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@mondialito12) December 14, 2021
Ronpwen Samari LAFÒSÈT nan BANNANN gwo dife,
Toujour sonje Malè ak Aksidan ap tjou la
Se pare pou nou pare nou!!
Ekipe sèvis ponpye nan peyi a pic.twitter.com/XHtEPh0q8P
Haïti : Un incendie fait des dizaines de morts au Cap-Haïtien https://t.co/RkK01SlONK pic.twitter.com/1PIwnMs5I8— AlterPresse (@AlterPresse) December 14, 2021