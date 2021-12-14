https://sputniknews.com/20211214/fuel-tank-explosion-in-haiti-kills-approximately-50-people---videos-1091514899.html

Fuel Tank Explosion in Haiti Kills Approximately 50 People - Videos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fuel tank explosion in Haiti's northern port city of Cap-Haitien has killed approximately 50 people, the Nouvelliste newspaper reported on... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

The incident took place on Monday night.Several photos and videos, allegedly depicting the aftermath of the deadly blast were shared online by witnesses.

