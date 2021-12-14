https://sputniknews.com/20211214/former-ny-governor-cuomo-reportedly-grilled-by-mob-boss-over-deaths-in-nursing-homes-1091523750.html

Former NY Governor Cuomo Reportedly Grilled by Mob Boss Over Deaths in Nursing Homes

Embattled former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had been blasted for ordering to place COVID-19-positive patients in the state's nursing homes and then concealing the data on coronavirus-related deaths registered there.

Ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo appears to have another critic coming at him - except this time it is the former mob boss of the Gambino crime family, Sammy "the Bull" Gravano, Fox News has reported.Sammy "the Bull" said that whenever someone does something like that with "no concern", he immediately thinks of his family, lamenting that his "great-grandchildren who aren't even born" will have to "deal with s*** like this".According to the show's host, the mobsters were "no fans" of both Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris, who is now also in hot water over a sexual harassment scandal. Their late father Mario Cuomo, on the contrary, appeared to have been "well respected by the mob" and "easy to deal with".The series' director, Gerard Michaels, told Fox News that his team tried to reach out to the former governor in order to get his perspective on the story, but was "stonewalled".The scandal around the coronavirus-related deaths in New York's nursing homes erupted in 2020, before the former governor landed in hot water over accusations of sexual harassment. At the time, the Cuomo administration was blasted for directing to place COVID-positive patients in the nursing homes, concealing the true numbers of resulting deaths later.Andrew Cuomo stepped down from his position in November after being accused of sexually harassing multiple employees in his administration.

