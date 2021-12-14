Registration was successful!
LIVE: UK House of Commons Debates 'Plan B' COVID-19 Measures as Omicron Spreads
Explosion at Colombian Airport Reportedly Kills Two Police Officers
Explosion at Colombian Airport Reportedly Kills Two Police Officers
According to Caracol broadcaster, a major blast has hit Camilo Daza International Airport, located in the Colombian city of Cucuta, near the border with Venezuela.
2021-12-14T12:06+0000
2021-12-14T12:47+0000
latin america
colombia
explosion
blast
The report suggested that a man with explosives had been spotted near the takeoff strip. The blast has prompted the suspension of flights at the airport and caused damage to several buildings, the broadcaster added.According to Norte de Santander Governor Silvano Serrano, there were two suspects who entered the airport, and one of them left an explosive device there. He added that several servicemen trying to defuse the bomb were killed by the blast.Several photos and videos purportedly taken after the attack have emerged on Twitter.
12:06 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 12:47 GMT 14.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / SCHNEYDER MENDOZASoldiers stand guard outside the Camilo Daza International Airport (File)
Soldiers stand guard outside the Camilo Daza International Airport (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / SCHNEYDER MENDOZA
The report suggested that a man with explosives had been spotted near the takeoff strip.
The blast has prompted the suspension of flights at the airport and caused damage to several buildings, the broadcaster added.
According to Norte de Santander Governor Silvano Serrano, there were two suspects who entered the airport, and one of them left an explosive device there. He added that several servicemen trying to defuse the bomb were killed by the blast.
Several photos and videos purportedly taken after the attack have emerged on Twitter.
