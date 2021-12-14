Explosion at Colombian Airport Reportedly Kills Two Police Officers

The report suggested that a man with explosives had been spotted near the takeoff strip. The blast has prompted the suspension of flights at the airport and caused damage to several buildings, the broadcaster added.According to Norte de Santander Governor Silvano Serrano, there were two suspects who entered the airport, and one of them left an explosive device there. He added that several servicemen trying to defuse the bomb were killed by the blast.Several photos and videos purportedly taken after the attack have emerged on Twitter.
