https://sputniknews.com/20211214/dc-attorney-general-reportedly-sues-proud-boys-and-oath-keepers-over-6-january-capitol-unrest-1091521694.html
DC Attorney General Sues Proud Boys and Oath Keepers Over 6 January Capitol Unrest
DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine has filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Washington targeting the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their alleged responsibility for the violence that ensued on 6 January at the US Capitol.
2021-12-14T17:08+0000
2021-12-14T17:31+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine has filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Washington targeting two right-wing groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, over their alleged responsibility for the violence that ensued on 6 January at the US Capitol.Racine's civil suit says that Washington, DC, and the Metropolitan Police Department suffered great damages due to the actions of the two groups. The attorney general accuses them of planning, promoting, and participating in the deadly attack on the Capitol.The attorney general told The Washington Post in an interview that he believes the damages inflicted by the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were "substantial". He noted that should the lawsuit put "these individuals and entities in financial peril, so be it".The tactic and the law that Racine is using in his lawsuit are similar to those the US government used against the Ku Klux Klan. The law, which was passed in 1871 and known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, was used in the 1980s to bankrupt the Alabama-based Klan forcing it to sell its property to cover the damage done to the family of a black man Klan members had murdered.
2021
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
17:08 GMT 14.12.2021 (Updated: 17:31 GMT 14.12.2021)
Tim Korso
Being updated
The attorney general reportedly wants to use a law originally written to target the Ku Klux Klan in order to sue the two right-wing groups.
DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine has filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Washington targeting two right-wing groups, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, over their alleged responsibility for the violence that ensued on 6 January at the US Capitol.
Racine's civil suit says that Washington, DC, and the Metropolitan Police Department suffered great damages due to the actions of the two groups. The attorney general accuses them of planning, promoting, and participating in the deadly attack on the Capitol.
"I’m seeking damages in this case and will keep working to ensure such an assault never happens again".
Karl A. Racine
DC Attorney General
The attorney general told The Washington Post in an interview that he believes the damages inflicted by the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were "substantial". He noted that should the lawsuit put "these individuals and entities in financial peril, so be it".
The tactic and the law that Racine is using in his lawsuit are similar to those the US government used against the Ku Klux Klan. The law, which was passed in 1871 and known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, was used in the 1980s to bankrupt the Alabama-based Klan forcing it to sell its property to cover the damage done to the family of a black man Klan members had murdered.
