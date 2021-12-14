Registration was successful!
China Rolls Out Portable Shelters for Troops in Himalayas Amid Border Row With India
China has distributed a new type of expandable-and-insulated prefab shelters to troops deployed at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres.
On Tuesday, the Chinese Defence Ministry said that the cabins, made up of innovative technology, have catering, bathing, toilet, and entertainment facilities.As per the ministry, the insulated cabin uses new aluminium alloy materials to provide adequate thermal insulation under severe cold conditions. The temperature along the western sector of the Line of Actual Control dips to minus 30 degrees Celsius in January.Each cabin accommodates 16 people after being expanded up to 30 square metres.Highlighting the importance of these shelters for frontier defence soldiers, the ministry said that the new type of prefab cabin has solved the problem of fixed facilities and played an essential role in improving the living conditions of PLA units in the plateau region.The two Asian rivals have stationed more than 50,000 troops assisted by artillery, tanks, and fighter jets in the eastern Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control. Last year, 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in a clash involving stones and fists in the Galwan Valley.The primary dispute between the two countries lies in the Ladakh region and Arunachal Pradesh. New Delhi considers the loosely demarcated border 3,488 km long, while Beijing believes it to be only around 2,000 km. Both countries institutionalised a "Working Mechanism for Consultation &amp; Coordination on India-China Border Affairs" to settle the dispute in 2012. During the 23rd round of meetings held on 18 November, they agreed on the need to find "an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquility".
Rishikesh Kumar
China has taken a series of steps to nullify the impact of harsh Himalayan weather on PLA troops deployed along the border with India. The two countries have continued their deployment over a second winter as they failed to reach a consensus to withdraw forces from forward posts.
On Tuesday, the Chinese Defence Ministry said that the cabins, made up of innovative technology, have catering, bathing, toilet, and entertainment facilities.

"The novel-designed cabin can be manually unfolded and set up within 20 minutes. Two cabins can be packed into a standardised container, which can realise containerised transportation and is conducive to the rapid deployment of troops", the statement read.

As per the ministry, the insulated cabin uses new aluminium alloy materials to provide adequate thermal insulation under severe cold conditions. The temperature along the western sector of the Line of Actual Control dips to minus 30 degrees Celsius in January.
Each cabin accommodates 16 people after being expanded up to 30 square metres.
Highlighting the importance of these shelters for frontier defence soldiers, the ministry said that the new type of prefab cabin has solved the problem of fixed facilities and played an essential role in improving the living conditions of PLA units in the plateau region.
The two Asian rivals have stationed more than 50,000 troops assisted by artillery, tanks, and fighter jets in the eastern Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control. Last year, 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in a clash involving stones and fists in the Galwan Valley.
The primary dispute between the two countries lies in the Ladakh region and Arunachal Pradesh. New Delhi considers the loosely demarcated border 3,488 km long, while Beijing believes it to be only around 2,000 km.
Both countries institutionalised a "Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs" to settle the dispute in 2012.
During the 23rd round of meetings held on 18 November, they agreed on the need to find "an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquility".
