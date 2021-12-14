https://sputniknews.com/20211214/china-pledges-day-of-reckoning-for-us-troops-exonerated-of-war-crimes-in-many-countries-1091527167.html

China Pledges ‘Day of Reckoning’ for US Troops Exonerated of War Crimes ‘In Many Countries’

China Pledges ‘Day of Reckoning’ for US Troops Exonerated of War Crimes ‘In Many Countries’

The Chinese foreign ministry let loose on Washington on Tuesday for refusing to punish US military personnel responsible for a drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August.

2021-12-14T22:50+0000

2021-12-14T22:50+0000

2021-12-14T22:51+0000

us

china

afghanistan

war crimes

asia-pacific

drone war

wang wenbin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105793/24/1057932476_0:112:1728:1084_1920x0_80_0_0_b132d4274a287d98f532cc59d1e3d00b.jpg

“The US troops’ atrocity of killing civilians in Afghanistan is unacceptable. It is all the more outrageous that the US exonerates the perpetrators with impunity on various grounds,” Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Shenzhen TV reporters on Tuesday at a regular press conference.“Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied. The era in which the US acted arbitrarily in the world under the pretext of so-called ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights’ is over,” Wang continued. “The day of reckoning will eventually come for the US military who committed the crimes of killing innocent civilians in many countries.”The Chinese official’s comments come after US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin accepted the recommendations of US Central Command head Kenneth McKenzie and US Special Operations Command leader Gen. Richard Clarke not to punish those involved in an August 29 strike that killed 10 civilians, all members of the same family, riding in a car in Kabul.The Daesh attack killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US service members and an unknown number of Taliban fighters, and injured thousands. The airstrike by an MQ-9 Reaper drone was claimed to have targeted a car with a bomb rigged for another attack and to have killed several Daesh fighters.In reality, the car was driven by Zemari Ahmadi, an employee of the US non-governmental organization (NGO) Nutrition and Education International. He was most likely on a trip to refill water containers for his home. All 10 people killed were members of his family, seven of them children, the youngest of whom was 2 years old.However, Wang wasn’t the only one to call out the Pentagon’s decision.“Thousands have been killed in covert, unaccountable drone strikes over the past two decades. We should be demanding accountability for anyone involved in this and a full inquiry into this and the entire drone program,” she added. The Somali-American came to the US in 1995 as a refugee from the civil war that engulfed her home country, which has since become the target of a yearslong US drone war and covert war.She added that whistleblower Daniel Hale, a former National Security Agency analyst who revealed the US' secret drone war program to the press, was sentenced in July to 45 months in prison.Wang also called attention to the hypocrisy of the recent “Summit for Democracy” hosted by the United States, which pointedly excluded China, as well as Russia and many other states targeted by US foreign policy, which extolled their liberal values and claimed them to be under attack by “autocracy” across much of the globe.*Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries

keyboardcosmetics They, and thousands of others will certainly received judgement when they shrug off their mortal coil. I would hate to feaar mortal death as they must do. 1

Zeke Aln Cant come soon enough!....... 1

6

us

china

afghanistan

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

us, china, afghanistan, war crimes, asia-pacific, drone war, wang wenbin