https://sputniknews.com/20211214/california-reinstates-indoor-mask-mandate-through-january-15---health-dept-1091500320.html

California Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate Through January 15 - Health Dept.

California Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate Through January 15 - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - California authorities have reinstituted an indoor mask mandate for all non-exempt individuals through January 15 in order to mitigate... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-14T02:31+0000

2021-12-14T02:31+0000

2021-12-14T02:26+0000

california

covid-19

masking mandate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091302934_0:155:3077:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_639c010232770d0c27dfd3f5069bfdd8.jpg

"To ensure that we collectively protect the health and well-being of all Californians; keep schools open for in-person instruction; and allow California's economy to remain open and thrive, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public settings, irrespective of vaccine status, for the next four weeks (December 15, 2021 through January 15, 2022)," the guidance said on Monday.The new measure brings an added layer of mitigation against the Omicron variant, which has been detected in California, the guidance said. Masking will also bolster protection during the holiday season when more travel occurs and time is spent indoors, the guidance added.Surgical masks or higher-level respirators are recommended and no person can be prevented from wearing a mask as a condition of participation in an activity or entry into a business, the guidance said.Persons with medical or mental health conditions, the hearing impaired or those communicating with someone who is hearing impaired and persons for whom wearing a mask would create a risk related to their work are exempt from indoor masking, according to the guidance.

https://sputniknews.com/20211201/california-officials-reportedly-identify-first-case-of-omicron-covid-variant-in-united-states-1091181748.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

california, covid-19, masking mandate