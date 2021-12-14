Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/brazilian-health-regulator-bans-unvaccinated-travellers-from-entering-country-1091507519.html
Brazilian Health Regulator Bans Unvaccinated Travellers From Entering Country
Brazilian Health Regulator Bans Unvaccinated Travellers From Entering Country
MEXICO (Sputnik) - The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) has banned travellers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 from entering the country... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-14T08:44+0000
2021-12-14T08:44+0000
brazil
latin america
coronavirus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090267299_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_84c55da535a1f073950306d22e181ed9.jpg
The measures entered into force immediately.Anvisa has also begun to assess the cases of the passengers who were en route at the time of the change in the rules.On Saturday, Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Luis Roberto Barroso ruled that the authorities must demand proof of COVID-19 vaccination from foreign visitors seeking to enter the country to prevent the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain. The plenary session of the court on this issue is scheduled for 15-16 December.Last week, the Brazilian government headed by President Jair Bolsonaro approved new COVID-19 rules for international travellers. In addition to a negative PCR test result, the government required all unvaccinated travellers to undergo a five-day quarantine. The measures were adopted despite Anvisa's recommendation to make COVID-19 vaccination certificates a necessary condition of entry.Brazil is one of the world's hardest-hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of registered COVID-19 cases in the country for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 22.18 million with 616,744 deaths. The daily number of cases is currently decreasing, with 3,355 new infections reported over the past 24 hours.
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090267299_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d4672bb883989508bf0598a75ef149c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, latin america, coronavirus

Brazilian Health Regulator Bans Unvaccinated Travellers From Entering Country

08:44 GMT 14.12.2021
© AP Photo / Lynne SladkyIn this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day.
In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© AP Photo / Lynne Sladky
Subscribe
MEXICO (Sputnik) - The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) has banned travellers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 from entering the country, overriding the government's decision on the issue.

"On Monday, Anvisa informed its border posts, especially at airports, of the need to immediately comply with the decision of the Federal Supreme Court, which ordered the requirement for vaccination certificates for travellers entering the country", Anvisa said in a statement.

The measures entered into force immediately.
Anvisa has also begun to assess the cases of the passengers who were en route at the time of the change in the rules.
On Saturday, Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Luis Roberto Barroso ruled that the authorities must demand proof of COVID-19 vaccination from foreign visitors seeking to enter the country to prevent the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain. The plenary session of the court on this issue is scheduled for 15-16 December.
© REUTERS / AMANDA PEROBELLIA nurse attends to a COVID-19 patient who has been intubated in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
A nurse attends to a COVID-19 patient who has been intubated in Sao Paulo, Brazil. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
A nurse attends to a COVID-19 patient who has been intubated in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
© REUTERS / AMANDA PEROBELLI
Last week, the Brazilian government headed by President Jair Bolsonaro approved new COVID-19 rules for international travellers. In addition to a negative PCR test result, the government required all unvaccinated travellers to undergo a five-day quarantine. The measures were adopted despite Anvisa's recommendation to make COVID-19 vaccination certificates a necessary condition of entry.
Brazil is one of the world's hardest-hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of registered COVID-19 cases in the country for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 22.18 million with 616,744 deaths. The daily number of cases is currently decreasing, with 3,355 new infections reported over the past 24 hours.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:41 GMTBBC Accused of Anti-Semitism For Its Coverage of Altercation Between Jews and Muslims in London
08:52 GMTWHO Expects Increase in Number of Hospitalisations, Deaths From Omicron Coronavirus Strain
08:44 GMTBrazilian Health Regulator Bans Unvaccinated Travellers From Entering Country
08:36 GMTArmenia Confirms Mutual Appointment of Special Envoys With Turkey
08:25 GMTPolice Investigate 'Suspicious Death' at Tesla Factory in California
08:20 GMTNike Buys Virtual Sneaker Maker RTFKT
08:18 GMTAustrian Chancellor Expects Nord Stream 2 to Be Launched as Planned
08:08 GMTIsraeli Politicians and Media Tend to Ignore Netanyahu's Achievements, Here's Why
07:53 GMTBlinken: China's 'Aggressive Actions' a Cause of 'Concern' in Asia, Threaten $3 Trillion in Commerce
07:24 GMTBlinken Urges Senate to Act to Confirm Biden's Nominees 'For the Sake of Our National Security'
07:19 GMTKentucky Residents Reel From Devastating Tornado, Prepare to Deal With Aftermath
07:11 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Legal Team 'to Call 35 Witnesses' During Her Trial
06:54 GMTRussia's Black Sea Fleet Monitoring French Frigate Auvergne
06:45 GMT'I'm Going to Die For PSG': Sergio Ramos on His Team's UEFA Champions League Draw With Real Madrid
06:42 GMTWorld's Happiest Country Sees 'Concerning' Rise in Depression Among Students Amid COVID Isolation
06:12 GMTSeven People Killed, Four Injured as Car Carrying Migrants Rams Into a House in Hungary
06:12 GMTWho's 'Been Afflack'? Snoop Dogg Baffles Twitter by Butchering Names of Golden Globe Nominees
06:10 GMTBoris Johnson Faces Largest Tory Rebellion of His Prime Ministership as MPs Vote on New COVID Rules
06:07 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Killing of Farmers Was a Planned and Deliberate Act, Probe Panel Alleges
05:55 GMTDanish Ex-Minister Gets Prison Sentence in Historic Impeachment Trial Over Separated Migrant Couples