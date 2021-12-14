https://sputniknews.com/20211214/brazilian-health-regulator-bans-unvaccinated-travellers-from-entering-country-1091507519.html

Brazilian Health Regulator Bans Unvaccinated Travellers From Entering Country

Brazilian Health Regulator Bans Unvaccinated Travellers From Entering Country

MEXICO (Sputnik) - The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) has banned travellers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 from entering the country... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-14T08:44+0000

2021-12-14T08:44+0000

2021-12-14T08:44+0000

brazil

latin america

coronavirus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1c/1090267299_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_84c55da535a1f073950306d22e181ed9.jpg

The measures entered into force immediately.Anvisa has also begun to assess the cases of the passengers who were en route at the time of the change in the rules.On Saturday, Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Luis Roberto Barroso ruled that the authorities must demand proof of COVID-19 vaccination from foreign visitors seeking to enter the country to prevent the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain. The plenary session of the court on this issue is scheduled for 15-16 December.Last week, the Brazilian government headed by President Jair Bolsonaro approved new COVID-19 rules for international travellers. In addition to a negative PCR test result, the government required all unvaccinated travellers to undergo a five-day quarantine. The measures were adopted despite Anvisa's recommendation to make COVID-19 vaccination certificates a necessary condition of entry.Brazil is one of the world's hardest-hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of registered COVID-19 cases in the country for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 22.18 million with 616,744 deaths. The daily number of cases is currently decreasing, with 3,355 new infections reported over the past 24 hours.

brazil

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

brazil, latin america, coronavirus