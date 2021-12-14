https://sputniknews.com/20211214/blinken-chinas-aggressive-actions-a-cause-of-concern-in-asia-threaten-3-trillion-in-commerce-1091502309.html

Blinken: China's 'Aggressive Actions' a Cause of 'Concern' in Asia, Threaten $3 Trillion in Commerce

Blinken: China's 'Aggressive Actions' a Cause of 'Concern' in Asia, Threaten $3 Trillion in Commerce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called out China for its "aggressive actions" across Asia, as he argued that nations in the region wanted the "behaviour to change".

2021-12-14T07:53+0000

2021-12-14T07:53+0000

2021-12-14T07:53+0000

indonesia

us

china

south china sea

asia-pacific

antony blinken

quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)

aukus

build back better

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091506029_0:0:2947:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_17f315d7ed89d38fb664517ac6fce7cc.jpg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called out China for its "aggressive actions" across Asia, as he argued that nations in the region wanted the "behaviour to change"."That's why there is so much concern from North East Asia to South East Asia, from the Mekong River to the Pacific Islands, about Beijing's aggressive actions", Blinken said during a key speech in Jakarta. The US top diplomat's address sought to underline the Joe Biden administration’s policy towards the Indo-Pacific region.“That's why we are determined to ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, where Beijing's actions threaten the movement of commerce worth $3 trillion every year”, he remarked.Blinken claimed in his address that the “goal” of ensuring a “rules-based order” and “freedom of navigation” in the waters of the Asia-Pacific wasn’t meant to keep any country down.“It is not a contest between a US-centric region and a China-centric region”.During his address, Blinken underscored that Washington’s “vision” for the region was centred on “five core elements”.Blinken emphasised that forging closer connections with other countries of the region, promoting “broad-based prosperity”, building a “more resilient Indo-Pacific”, and bolstering the security in the area were other key components of the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific policy.Blinken highlighted the US assistance in meeting the regional vaccine needs and pointed out the infrastructure financing being offered by Washington, as the US secretary of state listed some of the measures undertaken by the United States to promote “resilience” and “broad-based prosperity” among the countries of the region,“Of the 300 million doses of safe, effective vaccines the United States has distributed worldwide, we have sent more than 100 million doses to the Indo-Pacific”, stated Blinken.“We will deliver the quality, high-standard infrastructure the region seeks. Build Back Better World, which we launched alongside G7 partners in June, is committed to mobilising hundreds of billions of dollars in transparent, sustainable financing over the coming years", said the top US diplomat.Blinken also praised the trilateral AUKUS security alliance between Washington, Canberra, and London for promoting “peace and stability” in the Indo-Pacific, arguing that the grouping was one of the “prime examples” of how the US would like to build deeper ties in the region with its allies and partners to ensure security.China views groupings such as the Quad and AUKUS, both mentioned by Blinken in his speech, with unease. While Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has compared the Quad to an "Asian NATO", Beijing has also blasted AUKUS for “inciting” a nuclear arms race in the region.As part of the AUKUS arrangement, the US and the UK have agreed to provide the Royal Australian Navy with advanced nuclear submarine technology (SSN) to help it develop attack subs.

https://sputniknews.com/20211126/canberra-blames-beijing-for-disconnect-between-words-and-actions-to-maintain-south-china-sea-peace-1091048287.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211122/china-concerned-by-aukus-deal-on-nuclear-submarines-data-exchange-1090930800.html

indonesia

china

south china sea

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

indonesia, us, china, south china sea, asia-pacific, antony blinken, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), aukus, build back better