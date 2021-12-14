Registration was successful!
Biden's Approval Reaches New Low as Inflation Skyrockets
Biden's Approval Reaches New Low as Inflation Skyrockets
Biden's Approval Reaches New Low as Inflation Skyrockets
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about if China would back Russia on Ukraine, Trump pioneering a new form of social media, and the U.S scheme to drive Russia and China apart.
Guests:Danny Haiphong - Author and Columnist | Would China Back Russia in a Ukraine Standoff?Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Trump Postures for 2024 with New Media PlatformJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | CIA Assignment to Drive Russia and China ApartIn the first hour, Danny Haiphong joined the show to talk about the tightrope China is walking to stay supportive towards Russia while not appearing to interfere or collude with Ukraine as the US threatens sanctions if the former Soviet country is invaded.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined in-studio by Faran Fronczak for a general discussion on domestic politics, Trump's new social media platform, and more.In the third hour, John Kiriakou joined the conversation to talk about the CIA seemingly shifting focus from counterintelligence operations to keeping their network of spies secured after reports of an increasing number of agents being killed on the field.Also, President Biden's approval rating hits a new low, while the inflation rate rises.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Biden's Approval Reaches New Low as Inflation Skyrockets

10:27 GMT 14.12.2021
Biden's Approval Reaches New Low as Inflation Skyrockets
Shane Stranahan
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about if China would back Russia on Ukraine, Trump pioneering a new form of social media, and the U.S scheme to drive Russia and China apart.
Guests:
Danny Haiphong - Author and Columnist | Would China Back Russia in a Ukraine Standoff?
Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Trump Postures for 2024 with New Media Platform
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | CIA Assignment to Drive Russia and China Apart
In the first hour, Danny Haiphong joined the show to talk about the tightrope China is walking to stay supportive towards Russia while not appearing to interfere or collude with Ukraine as the US threatens sanctions if the former Soviet country is invaded.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined in-studio by Faran Fronczak for a general discussion on domestic politics, Trump's new social media platform, and more.
In the third hour, John Kiriakou joined the conversation to talk about the CIA seemingly shifting focus from counterintelligence operations to keeping their network of spies secured after reports of an increasing number of agents being killed on the field.
Also, President Biden's approval rating hits a new low, while the inflation rate rises.
