https://sputniknews.com/20211214/biden-blames-trump-for-low-approval-polls-1091499304.html

Biden Blames Trump for Low Approval Polls

Biden Blames Trump for Low Approval Polls

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Russia vetoing a UN security council... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-14T10:25+0000

2021-12-14T10:25+0000

2021-12-14T10:25+0000

us

russia

un

climate change

china

security

vaccine

tornadoes

the backstory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091499279_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d9708fdf5ce83f6daaa04b51b17007bc.jpg

Biden Blames Trump for Low Approval Polls On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Russia vetoing a UN security council resolution labeling climate change as security threats, and the New York City Mayor allowing illegal immigrants the ability to vote.

GUESTMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Karl Marx, Monetary Policy, and NFTKeri Smith - Former SJW, Co-Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Climate Change Denial, The Woke Cult, and Virtue SignalingIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about the bureaucracy, cryptocurrency, and tulip mania. Mark talked about the new trends around NFT crypto tokens and the Chinese real estate market. Mark spoke about the power of governments and the ability of governments to tax future generations.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Keri Smith about national security risks, climate change, and the social justice ideology. Keri discussed the growing number of people who have left the woke culture and the wokeism among coastal state populations. Keri spoke about narcissistic people in all cultures and the cult-like aspects of climate change activism.Also, Joe Biden keeps blaming Donald Trump for everything.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

us, russia, un, climate change, china, security, vaccine, tornadoes, the backstory, аудио, radio