Biden Blames Trump for Low Approval Polls
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Russia vetoing a UN security council... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International
Biden Blames Trump for Low Approval Polls
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Russia vetoing a UN security council resolution labeling climate change as security threats, and the New York City Mayor allowing illegal immigrants the ability to vote.
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Karl Marx, Monetary Policy, and NFT
Keri Smith - Former SJW, Co-Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Climate Change Denial, The Woke Cult, and Virtue Signaling
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about the bureaucracy, cryptocurrency, and tulip mania. Mark talked about the new trends around NFT crypto tokens and the Chinese real estate market. Mark spoke about the power of governments and the ability of governments to tax future generations.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Keri Smith about national security risks, climate change, and the social justice ideology. Keri discussed the growing number of people who have left the woke culture and the wokeism among coastal state populations. Keri spoke about narcissistic people in all cultures and the cult-like aspects of climate change activism.
Also, Joe Biden keeps blaming Donald Trump for everything.
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Karl Marx, Monetary Policy, and NFT
Keri Smith - Former SJW, Co-Host of Unsafe Space Podcast | Climate Change Denial, The Woke Cult, and Virtue Signaling
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about the bureaucracy, cryptocurrency, and tulip mania. Mark talked about the new trends around NFT crypto tokens and the Chinese real estate market. Mark spoke about the power of governments and the ability of governments to tax future generations.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Keri Smith about national security risks, climate change, and the social justice ideology. Keri discussed the growing number of people who have left the woke culture and the wokeism among coastal state populations. Keri spoke about narcissistic people in all cultures and the cult-like aspects of climate change activism.
Also, Joe Biden keeps blaming Donald Trump for everything.
