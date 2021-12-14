https://sputniknews.com/20211214/baltic-sea-collision-two-uk-ship-crew-members-exceeded-legal-limit-of-drugs-alcohol-after-test-1091519172.html

Baltic Sea Collision: Two UK Ship Crew Members 'Exceeded Legal Limit of Drugs, Alcohol' After Test

Baltic Sea Collision: Two UK Ship Crew Members 'Exceeded Legal Limit of Drugs, Alcohol' After Test

Two crew members on board the British cargo ship "Scot Carrier" involved in a fatal collision with a Danish dredger in the Baltic Sea were over the limit when undergoing a drug and alcohol test

2021-12-14T15:26+0000

2021-12-14T15:26+0000

2021-12-14T15:28+0000

denmark

sweden

collision

cargo ship

baltic sea

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091516770_0:105:3072:1833_1920x0_80_0_0_050e6c59bb58f1687b9417cc152f931d.jpg

Two crew members on board the British cargo ship "Scot Carrier" involved in a fatal collision with a Danish dredger in the Baltic Sea were over the limit when undergoing a drug and alcohol test, the vessel's UK owner has acknowledged."Scot Marine Holdings confirm that they have a strict drug and alcohol policy in place and have a zero-tolerance for any breaches that occur", the spokesperson stressed, adding that the company offers its "heartfelt thoughts" to the families of the deceased and a crew member who remains missing at sea.The Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA), in turn, said that the exact cause of the collision is still not known and that prosecutors are in the early stages of their probe into what happened.SMA spokesman Jonas Franzen told the BBC that screams had been heard from the water after the collision but that it was "very cold and dark" outside. According to him, "the water is about 4C (39F) and the air is about 5C (41F)".In the early hours of Monday, the 300-foot (91-metre) "Scot Carrier" hit the 180-foot (54-metre) Danish dredger "Karin Hoej" in a 25-mile (40-kilometre)-wide stretch of the Baltic Sea located between Sweden and the Danish island of Bornholm. The Danish vessel reportedly capsized "almost immediately" and a seven-hour search and rescue operation was ostensibly stopped before divers discovered the body of one sailor in the "Karin Hoej's" hull.

denmark

sweden

baltic sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

denmark, sweden, collision, cargo ship, baltic sea, uk