Armenia Confirms Mutual Appointment of Special Envoys With Turkey

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenia confirms the mutual appointment of a special representative to settle the relations with Turkey, Armenian Foreign Ministry... 14.12.2021, Sputnik International

The spokesman also said that Armenia was ready for the reconciling process of relations with Turkey without preconditions.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier on Monday that the countries would mutually appoint envoys to normalise the Turkish-Armenian relations.Armenia and Turkey have had no diplomatic relations with no border crossing between the two since 1993. Ankara's support of the Azerbaijani stance in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Turkey's denial and acute reaction to the international recognition process of the Armenian genocide (1915-1917) in the Ottoman Empire exacerbated the already tense Turkish-Armenian relations.

