International
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/armenia-confirms-mutual-appointment-of-special-envoys-with-turkey-1091507309.html
Armenia Confirms Mutual Appointment of Special Envoys With Turkey
Armenia Confirms Mutual Appointment of Special Envoys With Turkey
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenia confirms the mutual appointment of a special representative to settle the relations with Turkey, Armenian Foreign Ministry...
The spokesman also said that Armenia was ready for the reconciling process of relations with Turkey without preconditions.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier on Monday that the countries would mutually appoint envoys to normalise the Turkish-Armenian relations.Armenia and Turkey have had no diplomatic relations with no border crossing between the two since 1993. Ankara's support of the Azerbaijani stance in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Turkey's denial and acute reaction to the international recognition process of the Armenian genocide (1915-1917) in the Ottoman Empire exacerbated the already tense Turkish-Armenian relations.
armenia, turkey

Armenia Confirms Mutual Appointment of Special Envoys With Turkey

08:36 GMT 14.12.2021
© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTSMembers of the Armenian diaspora rally in front of the Turkish Embassy after U.S. President Joe Biden recognized that the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2021.
Members of the Armenian diaspora rally in front of the Turkish Embassy after U.S. President Joe Biden recognized that the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenia confirms the mutual appointment of a special representative to settle the relations with Turkey, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said on Tuesday.

"In this regard, we positively assess the statement of the Turkish foreign minister concerning the appointment of a special envoy for the settlement of the relations and confirm that the Armenian party will also appoint a special envoy for establishing a dialogue", Hunanyan wrote on Facebook.

The spokesman also said that Armenia was ready for the reconciling process of relations with Turkey without preconditions.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier on Monday that the countries would mutually appoint envoys to normalise the Turkish-Armenian relations.
Armenia and Turkey have had no diplomatic relations with no border crossing between the two since 1993. Ankara's support of the Azerbaijani stance in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Turkey's denial and acute reaction to the international recognition process of the Armenian genocide (1915-1917) in the Ottoman Empire exacerbated the already tense Turkish-Armenian relations.
000000
