Antarctic Ice Shelf Holding 'Doomsday Glacier' Could Shatter in the Next Ten Years, Scientists Say

Scientists estimate that the Thwaites Glacier is currently responsible for 4 percent of the global annual rise in sea level.

An Antarctic ice shelf containing the Thwaites Glacier could shatter within the next five to ten years, an international group of scientists has warned. Nicknamed the "Doomsday Glacier" for its humongous size, (roughly the size of the United Kingdom or US state of Florida) the researchers say it will likely live up to its name as it is melting more rapidly than was previously estimated.The scientists conducted a study using an uncrewed submarine travelled beneath Thwaites for the first time and took measurements. The information collected by the watercraft has revealed that more warm water from the deep ocean was reaching the glacier, triggering fractures in the Thwaites and the ice shelf.Scientists say the situation is exacerbated by the huge cavities under the glacier, which allow water to erode it. Since Thwaites sits on the surface, most of which is below sea level, researchers say the glacier is particularly vulnerable to melting.Researchers say that if the shelf shatters it will have the potential to increase global sea level by 25 percent. Previous studies have shown that a collapse of the glacier alone into the ocean would result in global sea levels rising by about 65 centimetres. The potential collapse will have a knock-on effect on other glaciers in the area, scientists say.Ella Gilbert, a research scientist at the University of Reading, said an urgent response from the international community is needed to stop climate change, which is fuelling hot ocean temperatures.Researchers from the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration are now preparing to send a yellow submarine called "Boaty McBoatface", which will dive under the glacier's floating ice and gather all factors influencing the melting of Thwaites.

