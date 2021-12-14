https://sputniknews.com/20211214/10-years-of-financing-export-lessons-and-prospects-1091631544.html

10 Years of Financing Export: Lessons and Prospects

This year is a jubilee for Russia's EXIAR insurance agency; the company celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021. The main goal for EXIAR is to support Russian...

This year is a jubilee for Russia's EXIAR insurance agency; the company celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021. The main goal for EXIAR is to support Russian export abroad.

Over the last decade, a lot has been achuved: an effective infrastructure has been created to support non-resource non-energy exports and a developed network of partners has been established in Russia and abroad. All of this has made it possible to achieve high-performance indicators. Sputnik spoke to Russian Export Center (REC) Senior Vice President and CEO of the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR) Nikita Gusakov about the results of the first decade of financing export, and the lessons and prospects at the Made in Russia forum.The International Export Forum Made in Russia has been held since 2012. It has become a key platform for discussing top economical issues and for developing practical solutions for increasing the supply of Russian goods and services abroad. REC organises the forum.

