White House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq

US Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk in a recent trip to Iraq confirmed to senior government officials that American troops are no longer serving in a combat role in the country

"Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk completed a two day visit to Iraq where he consulted with a range of political and security leaders ... McGurk confirmed President [Joe] Biden’s commitment to the results of the Strategic Dialogue with the Government of Iraq, underscoring that there are no longer US forces serving in a combat role in Iraq," Horne said in a press release.

