Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/white-house-confirms-to-baghdad-us-forces-no-longer-serving-in-combat-role-in-iraq-1091492995.html
White House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq
White House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq
US Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk in a recent trip to Iraq confirmed to senior government officials that American troops are no longer serving in a combat role in the country
2021-12-13T17:30+0000
2021-12-13T17:30+0000
us
iraq
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1a/1083461678_0:0:3083:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb1d79f92f01ac4790bbc3f42d5b0e3.jpg
"Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk completed a two day visit to Iraq where he consulted with a range of political and security leaders ... McGurk confirmed President [Joe] Biden’s commitment to the results of the Strategic Dialogue with the Government of Iraq, underscoring that there are no longer US forces serving in a combat role in Iraq," Horne said in a press release.
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1a/1083461678_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56c690df6c30c14604f12707bc0d220a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, iraq

White House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq

17:30 GMT 13.12.2021
© Photo : Flickr / STAFF SGT. JASON T. BAILEYU.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Iraqi National Police from 3rd Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Division and Iraqi army soldiers conduct a search mission for illegal firearms and improvised explosive device caches in Baghdad, Iraq, March 15, 2008.
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Iraqi National Police from 3rd Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Division and Iraqi army soldiers conduct a search mission for illegal firearms and improvised explosive device caches in Baghdad, Iraq, March 15, 2008. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© Photo : Flickr / STAFF SGT. JASON T. BAILEY
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk in a recent trip to Iraq confirmed to senior government officials that American troops are no longer serving in a combat role in the country, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said on Monday.
"Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk completed a two day visit to Iraq where he consulted with a range of political and security leaders ... McGurk confirmed President [Joe] Biden’s commitment to the results of the Strategic Dialogue with the Government of Iraq, underscoring that there are no longer US forces serving in a combat role in Iraq," Horne said in a press release.
400000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:04 GMTUS Gymnastics Bodies Reach Record $380Mln Settlement for Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-Coach
18:01 GMTTop South African Cop Probing COVID-19 PPE Contracts Was Poisoned, Police Sources Say
17:49 GMTHow US Midwest is Weathering Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes
17:30 GMTWhite House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq
17:20 GMTUK’s Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in ‘Most Capable’ Prime Minister Poll
17:16 GMTAmazon, Google, Walmart, Other US Giants Spy on Staff to Prevent Unionising, Report Says
17:15 GMTPutin Tells Johnson About Need for Negotiations to Prevent NATO's Expansion Eastward
17:07 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Discusses Assange's Fate With UK Counterpart
17:01 GMTSlave Trader Edward Colston ‘Is Not on Trial’ Prosecutor Reminds Statue-Toppling Jury in Bristol
16:31 GMT'We're Left With a Bad Taste': Xavi Slams Barca Players as Catalan Giants Suffer New Setback
16:20 GMTEU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels
15:37 GMTWatch: India's Ladakh in Shutdown as it Seeks Restoration of Full Statehood
15:32 GMTUEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error
15:18 GMTKentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing
15:12 GMT'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply
15:12 GMTKentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Briefs Media on Deadly Tornado Response
15:02 GMTIndia May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500
14:53 GMTNi Hao: New York Television Stations Receive Letters From 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'
14:50 GMTNHS Website Crashes Over Huge Demand for COVID-19 Booster Jabs After 1st Omicron Death Confirmed
14:43 GMTJapan, US, Australia to Build 5G Networks in South Pacific to Counter China, Reports Suggest