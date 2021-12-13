https://sputniknews.com/20211213/wapo-claims-israel-preemptively-struck-would-be-syrian-sarin-plants-in-2020-2021-on-scant-evidence-1091498293.html

WaPo Claims Israel Preemptively Struck Would-Be Syrian Sarin Plants in 2020, 2021 on Scant Evidence

WaPo Claims Israel Preemptively Struck Would-Be Syrian Sarin Plants in 2020, 2021 on Scant Evidence

The Israeli Air Force carried out two airstrikes targeting Syrian government facilities over the last two years, which it believed frustrated the potential restarting of that country’s sarin production.

2021-12-13T23:06+0000

2021-12-13T23:06+0000

2021-12-13T23:01+0000

sarin

middle east

organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

chemical weapons

syria

israel

airstrikes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498200_0:122:1590:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_fb87c617bbd2d69a49116a1f3e478064.jpg

According to a Monday report in the Washington Post, IAF strikes on March 5, 2020, and June 8, 2021, hit sites in Damascus and Homs where the Israelis believed the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad allegedly intended to manufacture sarin at a later date.The attacks killed seven, including Syrian Col. Ayham Ismail, posthumously promoted to brigadier general.The intelligence officials who spoke with the Washington, DC-based paper said the key piece of intelligence was the Syrian government buying “a large quantity” of tricalcium phosphate. While, as the paper notes, the chemical can be used to produce another chemical, phosphorus trichloride, which is used in the production of sarin, tricalcium phosphate has numerous other sundry uses as well, including as an additive to keep table salt from caking together and as a tissue replacement for repairing bony defects when a bone graft isn’t an option.Phosphorus trichloride can also be combined with sulfuric acid to produce single superphosphate fertilizer, or with phosphoric acid to produce triple superphosphate fertilizer, both of which are potent tools for increasing the crop yields of farmers’ fields.As it happens, the end of civil war for much of the Syrian Arab Republic has meant the return of agriculture and the rebuilding of its industrial support facilities, including the country’s only chemical fertilizer production facility, located in Homs, the Russian government-supported rebuilding of which finished in December 2019. Restarting of the factory means the country’s substantial phosphate reserves can once again be used to produce its own chemical fertilizers and even export them abroad.However, he added that the allegations seemed more credible in the case of Syria because of past claims against it by Western intelligence agencies and Western-backed nongovernmental organizations inside Syria.Western Intel: Never Right on WMDsUS and Israeli intelligence has been notoriously unreliable, especially when it comes to alleged weapons programs. The famous case of Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein’s nonexistent weapons of mass destruction, claims of the imminent use of which underpinned the 2003 invasion of Iraq and overthrow of Hussein by the US and UK, hangs in memory. So do Israel’s regular claims ever since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was agreed to in 2015 that Iran was secretly violating its terms and building a nuclear weapon that would be ready in just a few months’ time.In order to avoid a threatened US assault in 2013, Assad agreed to turn over his entire stock of chemical weapons for destruction, some 1,300 tons of binary sarin and VX nerve agents, which the US and Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) verified were incinerated on a special disposal ship. Assad signed the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction, also known as the Chemical Weapons Convention (CW), in October 2013. The OPCW was created to oversee compliance with the treaty.The US, it should be noted, only destroyed its own substantial stocks of VX and sarin weapons in 2009 and 2020, respectively. Its stores of mustard gas were only destroyed this past September, and Kentucky’s Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant noted in October that just one-third of its chemical weapons stocks have been eliminated. In other words, Syria is more compliant with the CWC than the US is.After one incident in 2018 in which the White Helmets claimed chlorine was used to attack rebels in Douma, killing between 40 and 50 people, the OPCW investigated, but its report concealed evidence that undermined the claims, and a whistleblower who revealed the concealment was maligned by its director general, Fernando Aris, who prepared the report.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

sarin, middle east, organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw), chemical weapons, syria, israel, airstrikes