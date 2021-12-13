https://sputniknews.com/20211213/us-withdrawal-from-abm-treaty-continues-to-adversely-affect-global-security-20-years-after-1091485616.html

US Withdrawal From ABM Treaty Continues to Adversely Affect Global Security 20 Years After

The 2001 decision of former US President George W. Bush to withdraw from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty continues to have a significant detrimental effect on international stability 20 years later, experts told Sputnik.

Twenty years ago on 13 December, Bush announced the decision to exit the ABM Treaty, signed by Moscow and Washington in 1972. The US officially left the agreement six months later, on 13 June 2002. The defunct treaty mandated both sides desist from the deployment, testing and development of sea-, air-, space- and mobile land-based anti-missile systems for intercepting strategic ballistic missiles.Nikolai Sokov, a senior fellow at the Vienna Centre for Disarmament and Nonproliferation, told Sputnik that the bilateral process of reducing offensive arms continued after the collapse of the treaty only because Washington had failed to create a national missile defence system. Although Moscow agreed to sign New START without any restrictions on missile defence in 2010, it is likely to refuse to make such concessions during the current Strategic Stability Talks, the expert said.Marc Finaud, head of arms proliferation at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy, told Sputnik that the withdrawal of the US from the ABM Treaty marked the beginning of a new arms race between offensive and defensive systems. According to the expert, the two countries have begun actively building up arms, competing against each other.Finaud said that it would be "a major advance" if the US and Russia included defensive systems in their strategic stability talks, as well as other types of weapons, such as hypersonic missiles and nuclear torpedoes.Sokov, however, noted that the likelihood that the countries will sign a new agreement similar to the ABM Treaty is very low. According to the expert, there is currently no need to strictly limit anti-missile defence. At the same time, Sokov said that information on missile defence capabilities in the next 15-20 years is required to ensure the stability and predictability of international relations.Both experts also stressed that New START remains the only agreement regulating the nuclear weapons of both Russia and the US. Its termination will leave the international community deprived of all legally binding restrictions on the two largest nuclear arsenals. In this regard, the experts stressed the need for the countries to agree on a new treaty, which will replace New START after its expiration in 2026.However, according to Sokov, the stumbling block here is whether other elements of the strategic balance will be taken into account.When asked about the recent proposal by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov to introduce a bilateral moratorium on the deployment of missiles in Europe, Sokov said that it is in the interest of all sides, but NATO would not agree to this due to Russia's alleged violation of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), another key arms control agreement, from which the US withdrew in February 2019.In conclusion, Sokov expressed regret over the arms race unfolding in Europe. Within a few years, Washington will begin deploying medium-range ground-based hypersonic missiles in the region, and Moscow will respond in kind, the expert predicted.

