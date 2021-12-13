Registration was successful!
US Gymnastics Bodies Reach Record $380Mln Settlement for Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-Coach
US Gymnastics Bodies Reach Record $380Mln Settlement for Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-Coach
USA Gymnastics, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers have reached a $380 million settlement with the victims sexually abused by former national team physician Larry Nassar
The settlement against Nassar, a record for victims of sex abuse in the United States, was agreed upon after the TIG Insurance Company - the final holdout insurer for the defendants - agreed to pay a substantial share of the sum at a hearing in bankruptcy court in Indianapolis, the report said.On the compensation list were Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, who were treated by Nassar during his time as the US women's squad doctor. Others compensated individuals included gymnasts competing for local clubs who underwent treatment from Nassar on the strength of his national reputation, as well as victims of abusive coaches who had sued the two governing bodies for gymnastics in the United States.The 85-year-old Nassar, former osteopathic physician, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison in December 2017. For 18 years, he was the team doctor of the United States women's national gymnastics team, which gave him access to hundreds of girls and young women whom he sexually abused.
US Gymnastics Bodies Reach Record $380Mln Settlement for Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-Coach

18:04 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 18:10 GMT 13.12.2021)
Larry Nassar sits during his sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Lansing, Mich.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - USA Gymnastics, US Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers have reached a $380 million settlement with the victims sexually abused by former national team physician Larry Nassar, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The settlement against Nassar, a record for victims of sex abuse in the United States, was agreed upon after the TIG Insurance Company - the final holdout insurer for the defendants - agreed to pay a substantial share of the sum at a hearing in bankruptcy court in Indianapolis, the report said.
On the compensation list were Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, who were treated by Nassar during his time as the US women’s squad doctor. Others compensated individuals included gymnasts competing for local clubs who underwent treatment from Nassar on the strength of his national reputation, as well as victims of abusive coaches who had sued the two governing bodies for gymnastics in the United States.
The 85-year-old Nassar, former osteopathic physician, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison in December 2017. For 18 years, he was the team doctor of the United States women's national gymnastics team, which gave him access to hundreds of girls and young women whom he sexually abused.
