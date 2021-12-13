https://sputniknews.com/20211213/us-base-near-syrias-omar-oil-field-comes-under-rocket-attack---reports-1091493863.html

US Base Near Syria's Omar Oil Field Comes Under Rocket Attack

US Base Near Syria's Omar Oil Field Comes Under Rocket Attack

The US military base near the Omar Oil Field in Syria's eastern Deir-ez-Zor Governorate came under attack on Monday evening, a Sputnik correspondent has confirmed.

2021-12-13T18:08+0000

2021-12-13T18:08+0000

2021-12-13T18:32+0000

syria

us military base

deir ez-zor

omar oil field

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107233/71/1072337187_0:110:4000:2360_1920x0_80_0_0_76749f651a860132710feed1c130ac71.jpg

Four distinct explosions were heard emanating from the base on Monday evening, locals told Sputnik. Plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the facility.Several drones were launched from the US base immediately after the attack. The amount of damage to the base or casualties caused by the attacks are unknown, as the US has not yet commented on the incident.According to reports by Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), US troops raided the village at dawn, firing indiscriminately into several homes and killing at least four people, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. They also kidnapped several people and took them to an unknown location.However, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported it was SDF forces who carried out the raid.US troops in eastern Syria are not present with the permission of the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. They invaded in 2017 under the pretext of fighting Daesh* and some 900 have remained in eastern Syria after the terrorist group's defeat in support of the autonomous SDF Kurdish militias. The situation has denied the Syrian government the ability to exert control over a considerable part of Syrian territory, in which nearly all of the country's petroleum deposits are located.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

Burkhard Knoll Everywhere should this sick cretuers from the dirty heap small usa Destroyed. 1

wtfud Stop the Energy theft and USSA's genocidal pursuits cease. 1

2

deir ez-zor

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

syria, us military base, deir ez-zor, omar oil field