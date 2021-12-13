Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/us-base-near-syrias-omar-oil-field-comes-under-rocket-attack---reports-1091493863.html
US Base Near Syria's Omar Oil Field Comes Under Rocket Attack
US Base Near Syria's Omar Oil Field Comes Under Rocket Attack
The US military base near the Omar Oil Field in Syria's eastern Deir-ez-Zor Governorate came under attack on Monday evening, a Sputnik correspondent has confirmed.
2021-12-13T18:08+0000
2021-12-13T18:32+0000
syria
us military base
deir ez-zor
omar oil field
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107233/71/1072337187_0:110:4000:2360_1920x0_80_0_0_76749f651a860132710feed1c130ac71.jpg
Four distinct explosions were heard emanating from the base on Monday evening, locals told Sputnik. Plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the facility.Several drones were launched from the US base immediately after the attack. The amount of damage to the base or casualties caused by the attacks are unknown, as the US has not yet commented on the incident.According to reports by Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), US troops raided the village at dawn, firing indiscriminately into several homes and killing at least four people, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. They also kidnapped several people and took them to an unknown location.However, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported it was SDF forces who carried out the raid.US troops in eastern Syria are not present with the permission of the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. They invaded in 2017 under the pretext of fighting Daesh* and some 900 have remained in eastern Syria after the terrorist group's defeat in support of the autonomous SDF Kurdish militias. The situation has denied the Syrian government the ability to exert control over a considerable part of Syrian territory, in which nearly all of the country's petroleum deposits are located.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
Everywhere should this sick cretuers from the dirty heap small usa Destroyed.
1
Stop the Energy theft and USSA's genocidal pursuits cease.
1
2
deir ez-zor
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107233/71/1072337187_274:0:3837:2672_1920x0_80_0_0_667b23a7772a3f3ddc8b1f101e7cf7c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, us military base, deir ez-zor, omar oil field

US Base Near Syria's Omar Oil Field Comes Under Rocket Attack

18:08 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 13.12.2021)
© AP PhotoA view of the city of Deir ez-Zor, Syria, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017
A view of the city of Deir ez-Zor, Syria, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The US military base near the Omar Oil Field in Syria's eastern Deir-ez-Zor Governorate came under attack on Monday evening, a Sputnik correspondent has confirmed.
Four distinct explosions were heard emanating from the base on Monday evening, locals told Sputnik. Plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the facility.
Several drones were launched from the US base immediately after the attack.
The amount of damage to the base or casualties caused by the attacks are unknown, as the US has not yet commented on the incident.
The attack came after an operation in the nearby town of Al-Busayrah earlier on Monday, which was variously reported to have been carried out by American troops or the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group of US-backed Kurdish militias who formally control the region in the absence of Syrian government authority.
According to reports by Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), US troops raided the village at dawn, firing indiscriminately into several homes and killing at least four people, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. They also kidnapped several people and took them to an unknown location.
However, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported it was SDF forces who carried out the raid.
A similar situation unfolded in September in Al-Shaheel, another village close to the Omar base.
US troops in eastern Syria are not present with the permission of the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. They invaded in 2017 under the pretext of fighting Daesh* and some 900 have remained in eastern Syria after the terrorist group's defeat in support of the autonomous SDF Kurdish militias. The situation has denied the Syrian government the ability to exert control over a considerable part of Syrian territory, in which nearly all of the country's petroleum deposits are located.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
1300201
Discuss
Popular comments
Everywhere should this sick cretuers from the dirty heap small usa Destroyed.
Burkhard Knoll
13 December, 21:20 GMT1
100000
Stop the Energy theft and USSA's genocidal pursuits cease.
wwtfud
13 December, 21:21 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:34 GMTUS Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not Benefit From Aid Funding
18:25 GMTJ.K. Rowling Goes 'Orwellian' After Scottish Police Decision to Log Male Rapists as Women
18:24 GMTOver 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern US
18:08 GMTBritish, American Retailers Join Court Battles Against Visa, MasterCard Over Transaction Fees
18:08 GMTUS Base Near Syria's Omar Oil Field Comes Under Rocket Attack
18:04 GMTUS Gymnastics Bodies Reach Record $380Mln Settlement for Sex Abuse Victims of Ex-Coach
18:01 GMTTop South African Cop Probing COVID-19 PPE Contracts Was Poisoned, Police Sources Say
17:49 GMTHow US Midwest is Weathering Aftermath of Devastating Tornadoes
17:30 GMTWhite House Confirms to Baghdad US Forces No Longer Serving in Combat Role in Iraq
17:20 GMTUK’s Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in ‘Most Capable’ Prime Minister Poll
17:16 GMTAmazon, Google, Walmart, Other US Giants Spy on Staff to Prevent Unionising, Report Says
17:15 GMTPutin Tells Johnson About Need for Negotiations to Prevent NATO's Expansion Eastward
17:07 GMTGerman Foreign Minister Discusses Assange's Fate With UK Counterpart
17:01 GMTSlave Trader Edward Colston ‘Is Not on Trial’ Prosecutor Reminds Statue-Toppling Jury in Bristol
16:31 GMT'We're Left With a Bad Taste': Xavi Slams Barca Players as Catalan Giants Suffer New Setback
16:20 GMTEU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting in Brussels
15:37 GMTWatch: India's Ladakh in Shutdown as it Seeks Restoration of Full Statehood
15:32 GMTUEFA Champions League Draw Redone After Massive Controversy Over Manchester United Error
15:18 GMTKentucky Governor Updates Tornado Casualty Data as Total of 64 Found Dead, 105 Missing
15:12 GMT'Not Provoking Russia Doesn't Work': Ukraine MoD Whines Berlin Blocked NATO Lethal Weapons Supply