UK's Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in 'Most Capable' Prime Minister Poll
UK’s Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in ‘Most Capable’ Prime Minister Poll
Boris Johnson fell 13 points behind his political nemesis, Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer, on whom would make the country’ most capable prime minister, an Ipsos MORI poll revealed on Monday.
2021-12-13T17:20+0000
2021-12-13T17:20+0000
The survey showed that 44% of the people voted for Starmer, while 31% opted for Johnson when asked who they thought was the best of the two to lead the UK now.The poll was taken between December 3-10, before, during and after the scandal surrounding a Christmas party held at Number 10 Downing Street last year, when such gatherings were strictly prohibited under the COVID-19 restrictions.On Thursday, the Electoral Commission announced that the ruling Conservative Party had been fined £17,800 ($23,472) for failing to "accurately report" a donation which was largely used last year to finance the refurbishment of the Downing Street apartment where Johnson lives with his family.According to the polling firm, it is the first time a Labour leader has been ahead as "most capable" PM in one of its surveys since January 2008, when Gordon Brown led David Cameron.
UK’s Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in ‘Most Capable’ Prime Minister Poll

17:20 GMT 13.12.2021
Labour leader Keir Starmer gives his keynote speech on the final day of the annual Labour Party conference in Brighton, on the south coast of England on September 29, 2021.
Labour leader Keir Starmer gives his keynote speech on the final day of the annual Labour Party conference in Brighton, on the south coast of England on September 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JUSTIN TALLIS
LONDON (Sputnik) - Boris Johnson fell 13 points behind his political nemesis, Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer, on whom would make the country’ most capable prime minister, an Ipsos MORI poll revealed on Monday.
The survey showed that 44% of the people voted for Starmer, while 31% opted for Johnson when asked who they thought was the best of the two to lead the UK now.
The poll was taken between December 3-10, before, during and after the scandal surrounding a Christmas party held at Number 10 Downing Street last year, when such gatherings were strictly prohibited under the COVID-19 restrictions.
On Thursday, the Electoral Commission announced that the ruling Conservative Party had been fined £17,800 ($23,472) for failing to "accurately report" a donation which was largely used last year to finance the refurbishment of the Downing Street apartment where Johnson lives with his family.
"Boris Johnson and the Conservatives are feeling the chill. Of course, it is still only mid-term and things can change, but people told us they cared about the Downing St Xmas party, and the last few weeks have all added up to the Prime Minister’s personal brand taking a hit," Gideon Skinner, head of Political Research at Ipsos MORI, was quoted as saying.
According to the polling firm, it is the first time a Labour leader has been ahead as "most capable" PM in one of its surveys since January 2008, when Gordon Brown led David Cameron.
