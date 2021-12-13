https://sputniknews.com/20211213/uks-johnson-falls-behind-labour-opposition-leader-in-most-capable-prime-minister-poll-1091492806.html

UK’s Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in ‘Most Capable’ Prime Minister Poll

UK’s Johnson Falls Behind Labour Opposition Leader in ‘Most Capable’ Prime Minister Poll

Boris Johnson fell 13 points behind his political nemesis, Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer, on whom would make the country’ most capable prime minister, an Ipsos MORI poll revealed on Monday.

2021-12-13T17:20+0000

2021-12-13T17:20+0000

2021-12-13T17:20+0000

boris johnson

keir starmer

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/09/1091384444_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f47e2b11b28bbe96e47a86257e3d53f6.jpg

The survey showed that 44% of the people voted for Starmer, while 31% opted for Johnson when asked who they thought was the best of the two to lead the UK now.The poll was taken between December 3-10, before, during and after the scandal surrounding a Christmas party held at Number 10 Downing Street last year, when such gatherings were strictly prohibited under the COVID-19 restrictions.On Thursday, the Electoral Commission announced that the ruling Conservative Party had been fined £17,800 ($23,472) for failing to "accurately report" a donation which was largely used last year to finance the refurbishment of the Downing Street apartment where Johnson lives with his family.According to the polling firm, it is the first time a Labour leader has been ahead as "most capable" PM in one of its surveys since January 2008, when Gordon Brown led David Cameron.

https://sputniknews.com/20211212/cabinet-minister-insists-bojo-followed-covid-rules-with-no-10-xmas-quiz-1091460135.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

boris johnson, keir starmer, uk