Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/uk-france-and-eu-settle-fishing-row-but-french-sailors-still-threatening-london-with-blockade-1091478928.html
UK, France, and EU Settle Fishing Row, But French Sailors Still Threatening London With Blockade
UK, France, and EU Settle Fishing Row, But French Sailors Still Threatening London With Blockade
Britain, France, and the European Union have settled a row over fishing licenses, delaying the trade war the sides have threatened each other with in recent months. According to the British media, talks between the sides have yielded results, with Britain and the Channel Islands agreeing to issue 83 licenses to small French boats.
2021-12-13T08:18+0000
2021-12-13T08:48+0000
france
europe
fishing
european union
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091410072_0:30:3072:1758_1920x0_80_0_0_f56b43322e5f6b91989a32861bdafa8f.jpg
Britain, France, and the European Union have settled a row over fishing licenses, delaying the trade war the sides have threatened each other with in recent months. According to the British media, talks between the sides have yielded results, with Britain and the Channel Islands agreeing to issue 83 licenses to small French boats.The Guardian, however, writes that the number of licenses did not fully meet France's demands, which reportedly asked for over 100 licenses for its boats. The news prompted criticism from the French Committee on Maritime Fisheries, which said they will go ahead with a pre-Christmas blockade of British goods entering the port of Calais.French fishermen staged a similar blockade last month, blocking not only Calais, but also the Eurotunnel linking Britain to the European mainland in what they described as a "demonstration of the quality and ability of professional fishermen to mobilise in response to the UK's provocative, contemptuous, and humiliating attitude towards them".French Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin said the government would help those fishermen whose didn't receive fishing permits from the United Kingdom. At the heart of the dispute is the implementation of the Brexit deal, particularly, the issue of fishing licenses. Members of the European Union enjoy equal access to the bloc's waters, but since Britain left the EU nations need to apply for licenses in order to fish in the UK's waters.In order to get permission, nations need to prove that they had fished in a particular area prior to the Brexit negotiations (1 February 2017 and 31 January 2020). There have been disagreements over how much evidence is needed for a boat to be granted a license.French authorities previously threatened the United Kingdom with retaliatory measures unless the row is settled. The proposal included limiting British vessels' access to local ports, increasing security checks on UK vessels and trucks, a measure that would cause disruption to trade as well as cutting electricity supplies to Crown Dependency Jersey or charging tariffs on it. In addition, France asked the European Union to start legal proceedings against Britain.
france
european union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091410072_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82032627f3ad6fa5f1887201253850ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, fishing, european union

UK, France, and EU Settle Fishing Row, But French Sailors Still Threatening London With Blockade

08:18 GMT 13.12.2021 (Updated: 08:48 GMT 13.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Nicolas GarrigaFrench fishermen work at the net aboard the trawler Le Chant des Sirenes (The Mermaids' song) at the limits of the French-UK waters, off Granville, Normandy, Tuesday, Nov.9, 2021
French fishermen work at the net aboard the trawler Le Chant des Sirenes (The Mermaids' song) at the limits of the French-UK waters, off Granville, Normandy, Tuesday, Nov.9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© AP Photo / Nicolas Garriga
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Paris and Brussels threatened to take retaliatory measures against the United Kingdom unless London grants more licenses to French boats. French ministers spoke of cutting electricity to Crown Dependency Jersey or charging tariffs on it.
Britain, France, and the European Union have settled a row over fishing licenses, delaying the trade war the sides have threatened each other with in recent months. According to the British media, talks between the sides have yielded results, with Britain and the Channel Islands agreeing to issue 83 licenses to small French boats.

The Guardian, however, writes that the number of licenses did not fully meet France's demands, which reportedly asked for over 100 licenses for its boats. The news prompted criticism from the French Committee on Maritime Fisheries, which said they will go ahead with a pre-Christmas blockade of British goods entering the port of Calais.

"Far from satisfying the professionals of the sector, this news exasperates the fishermen of Hauts-de-France, who feel both betrayed by the British government…and neglected by the European Commission. Movements will be expected, movements which will target the import of British products", the Committee for Maritime Fisheries in the region said in a statement.

French fishermen staged a similar blockade last month, blocking not only Calais, but also the Eurotunnel linking Britain to the European mainland in what they described as a "demonstration of the quality and ability of professional fishermen to mobilise in response to the UK's provocative, contemptuous, and humiliating attitude towards them".

French Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin said the government would help those fishermen whose didn't receive fishing permits from the United Kingdom.

At the heart of the dispute is the implementation of the Brexit deal, particularly, the issue of fishing licenses. Members of the European Union enjoy equal access to the bloc's waters, but since Britain left the EU nations need to apply for licenses in order to fish in the UK's waters.
In order to get permission, nations need to prove that they had fished in a particular area prior to the Brexit negotiations (1 February 2017 and 31 January 2020). There have been disagreements over how much evidence is needed for a boat to be granted a license.

French authorities previously threatened the United Kingdom with retaliatory measures unless the row is settled. The proposal included limiting British vessels' access to local ports, increasing security checks on UK vessels and trucks, a measure that would cause disruption to trade as well as cutting electricity supplies to Crown Dependency Jersey or charging tariffs on it. In addition, France asked the European Union to start legal proceedings against Britain.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:18 GMTUK, France, and EU Settle Fishing Row, But French Sailors Still Threatening London With Blockade
08:10 GMTTurkish Lira Slumps to New Historic Low of 14 Lira Per Dollar
08:05 GMTFacebook Executive Blames Society, Not Social Networks for COVID-19 Misinformation
07:48 GMTPolice Arrest Suspect Who Forced Dalit Man in Indian State of Bihar to Lick Spit - Video
07:33 GMT6 January Panel Recommends to Hold Donald Trump's Former Chief of Staff in Contempt of Congress
07:31 GMTFSB Says It's Detected 106 Neo-Nazi Supporters of Ukraine's M.K.U. Across Russia
07:26 GMTUS Obsessed With Alleged Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Moscow Has No Such Plans, Deputy FM Says
07:17 GMTLabour Presses BoJo to 'Fess Up' Amid Xmas Party Controversy
07:04 GMTSeveral Hundred Danes Infected With Omicron Strain Despite Being Jabbed Three Times
07:02 GMTSwedish Greens Reported for Inciting Ethnic Hatred After Blaming Russia for High Electricity Prices
07:00 GMTBoJo Won't Resign in Short-Term, But His Political Future Teetering, Prof. Says
06:42 GMTGraduate of Russian Orthodox School Stages Explosion in Educational Facility
06:39 GMTOne Dead and 14 Injured in Texas Vigil Shooting
06:03 GMTTwo Cargo Ships Collide in Baltic Sea Off Coast of Sweden, Rescue Operation Underway, Reports Say
05:54 GMTSouth Korea Not Considering Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games
05:48 GMTIndia's Harnaaz Sandhu Becomes Miss Universe 2021 - Video
05:42 GMT'I Am Very Happy': Kylian Mbappe's Message to PSG Fans After Breaking 71-Year-Old Goalscoring Record
04:25 GMTUS President Biden Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration
04:02 GMTPelosi Reportedly Intends to Lead House Democrats Through 2022 Midterm Election, Possibly Longer
03:48 GMTNew Potential Crisis Arising From NATO Buildup on Russian Border Hard to Predict - Ryabkov