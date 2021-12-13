https://sputniknews.com/20211213/turkish-lira-sumps-to-new-historic-low-of-14-lira-per-dollar-1091479544.html

Turkish Lira Slumps to New Historic Low of 14 Lira Per Dollar

Turkish Lira Slumps to New Historic Low of 14 Lira Per Dollar

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish national currency continued its meltdown on Monday, hitting 14.1 lira against the dollar, trading data shows. 13.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-13T08:10+0000

2021-12-13T08:10+0000

2021-12-13T08:16+0000

recep tayyip erdogan

middle east

turkey

lira

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102572/25/1025722557_0:0:3501:1969_1920x0_80_0_0_9404a5bdc53f8860bc351164b31ccec2.jpg

Monday trading opened at 13.87 lira to the dollar but as of 06:40 GMT, it slumped to 14.1. Experts connected that to the new reduction in the borrowing costs imposed by the central bank of Turkey.The Turkish currency has lost almost 50% of its value over the past year, and on November 23 fell from 11.4 to 13.2 against 1 US dollar, its largest devaluation in 20 years. This led to protests in several large cities, including Istanbul and Ankara, and prompted calls for the government to resign.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that a policy of gradual key rate decrease will help Turkey lower inflation. Opposition politicians demanded that the 2023 election should be moved closer after accusing the president of dragging the country into an economic crisis. Erdogan said the election would be held as scheduled.

CountTo5Manual As Erdogan's mental health condition deteriorate, Turkish Lira likewise.. 0

1

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

recep tayyip erdogan, middle east, turkey, lira